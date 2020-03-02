Link Your PAN and Aadhaar Card to Avoid Paying Fine of Rs 10,000
The fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied by the assessing officer on all the inoperative PAN cards, under section 272 B of the Income tax Act.
The income tax department has set March 31, 2020, as the deadline to link the PAN with Aadhaar. Since a large number of PAN card holders are yet to link their card to Aadhaar, the government is taking stringent actions.
Not linking your PAN and Aadhaar Card till March 31 might invite trouble. The I-T department had earlier announced that all the un-linked PAN cards will become inoperative after the deadline. Now, the government has declared that they might impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 for unlinked cards.
According to section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, it is mandatory for every person, who has a PAN as on July 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.
If you haven’t link both your cards as of now, here’s how you can do it:
1. Link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS
Type the message UIDPAN
2. Link PAN with Aadhaar through official website
Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option available on the left side
Step 3: Enter your PAN, Aadhaar numbers and your name on Aadhaar Card
Step 4: Tick ‘I have the only year of birth in Aadhar card’ if applicable
Step 5: Mark ‘I agree’ to validate Aadhaar details
Step 6: Enter the captcha code and select the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option
