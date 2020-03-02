Link Your PAN and Aadhaar Card to Avoid Paying Fine of Rs 10,000

The income tax department has set March 31, 2020, as the deadline to link the PAN with Aadhaar. Since a large number of PAN card holders are yet to link their card to Aadhaar, the government is taking stringent actions.

Not linking your PAN and Aadhaar Card till March 31 might invite trouble. The I-T department had earlier announced that all the un-linked PAN cards will become inoperative after the deadline. Now, the government has declared that they might impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 for unlinked cards.

According to section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, it is mandatory for every person, who has a PAN as on July 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

The fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied by the assessing officer on all the inoperative PAN cards, under section 272 B of the Income tax

Act. The department has revealed that as of February 15, around 17.58 crore PANs are yet to be linked to Aadhaar.

If you haven’t link both your cards as of now, here’s how you can do it:

1. Link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS

Type the message UIDPAN <12-digit-Aadhaar no.> and send it to 567678 or 56161.

2. Link PAN with Aadhaar through official website

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option available on the left side

Step 3: Enter your PAN, Aadhaar numbers and your name on Aadhaar Card

Step 4: Tick ‘I have the only year of birth in Aadhar card’ if applicable

Step 5: Mark ‘I agree’ to validate Aadhaar details

Step 6: Enter the captcha code and select the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.