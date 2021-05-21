Linking 5G Towers to Covid Infection on Social Media Can Now Land You in Trouble, Warns Haryana Police

The Haryana police have warned of strict action against those spreading rumours on social media about 5G towers as a likely source of Covid infection.

In a letter addressed to all heads of police ranges, IGP, Law & Order, Sanjay Kumar said that rumours of radiation emitted during the trial of 5G towers were the reason for Covid infection, which was being circulated on social media. Some social media posts related to this are also going viral. However, in fact, these rumours are baseless and there was no link between the two,’’ said the IGP adding that there was a possibility that the rumour was being spread by `interested parties’ to damage the mobile tower installations or any other motive.

The IGP has asked the range heads that `Intelligence gathering’ may be sharpened in this respect. He also asked them to initiate strict action against those spreading such messages on social media.

