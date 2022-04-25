Links to Bengal, Focus on Main Accused: Delhi Police Reaches a Long Way in Jahangirpuri Violence Investigation

Delhi Police, which is currently investigating the Jahangirpuri Violence, has ascertained that at least 11 of the accused have links to West Bengal.

A three-member team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has also gone to Kolkata to further investigate the case, verify the addresses of the accused and check their history, sources told News18.

They also said that apart from the mastermind Ansar and Salim, Police are also examining the role of Sheikh Sohrab, Mukhtyar Ali and others who have been arrested in the violence case.

Reports said that the Crime Branch is also investigating the main accused Ansar’s relatives in Bengal’s East Midnapore in relation to riots.

Last week, the Delhi Police slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on five accused arrested in connection with the case. NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

Police have arrested 25 people in connection with the clashes that erupted during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

A Delhi court has extended by eight days the custodial interrogation of five persons, booked under NSA on Saturday. It also issued non-bailable warrants against absconding accused Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand and Salman.

The situation turned tense in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 soon after stone-pelting and chaos ensued following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the evening.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.