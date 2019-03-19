Lion Cub Found Dead in Gujarat's Gir Forest in Suspected Territorial Fight

A lion cub was found dead near a farm in the Tulsishyam range of the Gir forest, said forest department officials on Tuesday.The three-month-old cub's carcass was found by forest staff on Monday night and primary investigation has revealed it may have been killed in a territorial fight among adult lions to establish dominance, said D T Vasavada, chief conservator of forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle.This is the second case this month of a cub getting killed in a territorial fight.Two weeks ago, two lion cubs were killed by a male lion during a territorial fight in the Visavadar range of Gir.Earlier last month, two lions, a lioness and a cub were found dead in and around the protected Gir forest, the only abode of Asiatic lions. As per the last census of 2015, it is home to 523 lions, though the state government recently said the figure now might be over 600.