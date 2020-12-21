News18 Logo

Lion Falls into Well in Gujarat's Junagadh, Saved with Ropes, Cage After 4 Hours

Representative image

Representative image

A lion was rescued with the help of ropes and a cage after it fell into a 20-foot deep well in Gujarat's Junagadh on Monday, a forest department official said. The incident happened in Khodada village in Mangrol taluka and the animal may have fallen into the almost-dry farm well, which does not have a parapet wall, while chasing prey, said forest official PD Chudasama.

"The four-hour long rescue operation involved tying a rope around the lion and then pulling and guiding it to the cage we had lowered into the 20-foot deep well. It has been shifted to an animal care centre," Chudasama said.

A pride of lions has settled outside Khodada village, a considerable distance from Gir Sanctuary, for some time now, the official added.


