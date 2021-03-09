'Lion Show' Near Gir Leads Six Persons To Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment

A Gujarat court has sentenced people involved in an illegal ‘lion show’ conducted some three years ago with a three-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday. A video of an illegal show involving a lion, organised for tourists in the surroundings of Gir forest, went viral in May 2018.

A case was registered against eight people, including the persons showing the lion, audience and associates.

The details of the incident are that on May 19, 2018, at 1.10pm, the accused in the case Iliyaas has organised a lion show for the tourists in the township named Dhrumbak. The man held a hen in the hands and lured the lioness. The video of this incident became so viral that the Gujarat government itself took legal action in this case by becoming a party.

The video of this incident went viral and the case was finally registered under section 2 (16) (B) 2 (36), 9, 29, 39, 51, 52 of the Wildlife Survey Act, 1972. A decision in this matter was given on Tuesday by Girghadhda first class judicial magistrate Sunil Dave.

The court said that the accused Iliyaas Adreman Whoth, who lured the lion giving it a hen and used his land to perform this show, including the tourists from Ahmedabad Ravi Patodia, Divyaang Gajjar, Ragin Patel, Abbas Ringbloch from Harmadiya village, and Haidar Baloch from Mandorana village in Talala, all have been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs10,000. The accused will be sentenced for one more year imprisonment in case of not paying the penalty.

The accused in the case, Mangilal Meena has been sentenced one-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. Accused Hasam Sikandar Korja has been acquitted.

The court has given the permission for the confiscation of the vehicles of the accused. The court also ordered the cancellation of all land permits allotted to Iliyaas in the Dhumbak area of Babriya forest range. This land will be taken by the government.