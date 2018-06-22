English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lionel Messi Fan Goes Missing in Kerala After Argentina's Loss, Leaves Suicide Note Behind
Dinu, who never player football, used to follow all the major league football matches and was a die-hard fan of Messi. An accountant at a private firm in Kottayam, he told his colleagues that Argentina will win and his hero would be the goal scorer.
Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina's loss to Croatia in a group stage match. (Image: FIFA)
Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old die-hard fan of Argentina star Lionel Messi from a small hamlet near Kottayam has been missing ever since the South American team lost a group stage match to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Thursday night.
A suicide note also was found from the bedroom of Dinu Alex, who lived in Arumanoor on the banks of River Meenachil. "Nothing is left in this World for me to watch. I am walking towards death. Nobody is responsible for my death," said the note that was written in Malayalam.
Police and the fire and rescue unit have launched a search operation focused mainly on the river. However, the high water level and the strong currents have made the search difficult.
Dinu, who never player football, used to follow all the major league football matches and was a big fan of Lionel Messi. An accountant at a private firm in Kottayam, he told his colleagues that Argentina will win and his hero would be the goal scorer.
“I saw him watching the match at 11.30 pm. We learn that he used to tell others that he would be ashamed to go out and face others if Argentina loses," P V Alexander, his father told media.
Argentina was outclassed by Croatia 3-0 and the Messi-led team could crash out of the World Cup.
When Dinu’s mother Chinnamma entered his room around 5.30 am with morning tea, he was not there. Then she woke up her husband. “When searched his room we found the suicide note,” said Alexander.
Soon, police were alerted. They also found a jersey of Argentina and the cover of mobile phone carrying the picture of Messi from his room. Dinu, a bachelor, was shortlisted in some of the examinations of the State Public Service Commission and was awaiting recruitment.
“The probe is on and all possibilities are being probed. We have alerted all the police stations. We conducted the search operations in the river as the sniffer dog reached its banks. It was stopped due to adverse weather conditions and will be resumed on Saturday morning," said SI Anil Kumar.
Also Watch
A suicide note also was found from the bedroom of Dinu Alex, who lived in Arumanoor on the banks of River Meenachil. "Nothing is left in this World for me to watch. I am walking towards death. Nobody is responsible for my death," said the note that was written in Malayalam.
Police and the fire and rescue unit have launched a search operation focused mainly on the river. However, the high water level and the strong currents have made the search difficult.
Dinu, who never player football, used to follow all the major league football matches and was a big fan of Lionel Messi. An accountant at a private firm in Kottayam, he told his colleagues that Argentina will win and his hero would be the goal scorer.
“I saw him watching the match at 11.30 pm. We learn that he used to tell others that he would be ashamed to go out and face others if Argentina loses," P V Alexander, his father told media.
Argentina was outclassed by Croatia 3-0 and the Messi-led team could crash out of the World Cup.
When Dinu’s mother Chinnamma entered his room around 5.30 am with morning tea, he was not there. Then she woke up her husband. “When searched his room we found the suicide note,” said Alexander.
Soon, police were alerted. They also found a jersey of Argentina and the cover of mobile phone carrying the picture of Messi from his room. Dinu, a bachelor, was shortlisted in some of the examinations of the State Public Service Commission and was awaiting recruitment.
“The probe is on and all possibilities are being probed. We have alerted all the police stations. We conducted the search operations in the river as the sniffer dog reached its banks. It was stopped due to adverse weather conditions and will be resumed on Saturday morning," said SI Anil Kumar.
Also Watch
-
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video