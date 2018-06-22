Lionel Messi Fan Goes Missing in Kerala After Argentina's Loss, Leaves Suicide Note Behind

A 30-year-old die-hard fan of Argentina star Lionel Messi from a small hamlet near Kottayam has been missing ever since the South American team lost a group stage match to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Thursday night.A suicide note also was found from the bedroom of Dinu Alex, who lived in Arumanoor on the banks of River Meenachil. "Nothing is left in this World for me to watch. I am walking towards death. Nobody is responsible for my death," said the note that was written in Malayalam.Police and the fire and rescue unit have launched a search operation focused mainly on the river. However, the high water level and the strong currents have made the search difficult.Dinu, who never player football, used to follow all the major league football matches and was a big fan of Lionel Messi. An accountant at a private firm in Kottayam, he told his colleagues that Argentina will win and his hero would be the goal scorer.“I saw him watching the match at 11.30 pm. We learn that he used to tell others that he would be ashamed to go out and face others if Argentina loses," P V Alexander, his father told media.Argentina was outclassed by Croatia 3-0 and the Messi-led team could crash out of the World Cup.When Dinu’s mother Chinnamma entered his room around 5.30 am with morning tea, he was not there. Then she woke up her husband. “When searched his room we found the suicide note,” said Alexander.Soon, police were alerted. They also found a jersey of Argentina and the cover of mobile phone carrying the picture of Messi from his room. Dinu, a bachelor, was shortlisted in some of the examinations of the State Public Service Commission and was awaiting recruitment.“The probe is on and all possibilities are being probed. We have alerted all the police stations. We conducted the search operations in the river as the sniffer dog reached its banks. It was stopped due to adverse weather conditions and will be resumed on Saturday morning," said SI Anil Kumar.