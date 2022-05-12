'Lion's Share'? Assam's 'Lady Singham' Who Collared Fiance for Fraud Faces Arrest on Collusion Charges

An Assam police officer who was recently hailed as “Lady Singham" for apprehending her fiancé on charges of fraud may now be arrested for colluding with him. As per accusations, sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha was involved in Rana Pogag’s crimes when he cheated people of crores of rupees. Seven FIRs have reportedly been lodged against the officer alleging corruption at a police station in Majuli district. Among the charges registered, three are non-bailable.

A telephonic conversation going viral on social media is raising questions about her possible involvement in Pogag’s crimes.

Earlier, Rabha had claimed she was oblivious of his true identity and was under the impression that he was a public relations officer with Oil India Limited who under the false pretence of providing work duped many people of their money.

After receiving complaints from several businessmen, including one Ajit Borah and Ram Avatar Sharma, two cases were registered in the Garmur police station of Majuli and the investigation is underway. The cases are registered under 20/22, 21/22 US120B/170/406/419/420/468/471/472 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of which 406, 420, and 468 are non-bailable.

Junmoni Rabha has meanwhile been transferred to Kaliabor from Nagaon after the allegations against her surfaced. Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley told the media that if any evidence is found, Rabha won’t be spared.

“If found guilty she won’t get any sympathy. But we can’t consider audio recording as solid proof for accusing a person. It needs to be verified in a proper way. Nonetheless, we will fully cooperate with Majuli police in the investigation,” Doley told the media.

Victims allege Pogag was identified as a PR officer of the oil firm by Rabha to a section of people when she was posted in Majuli. According to complaints registered, her fiance scammed a total of Rs 13.72 lakh from complainant Ajit Borah, and a total of Rs 49.46 lakh from another businessman Ram Avatar Sharma. The victims say they gave him money through some bank cheques and some in cash. Ajit Borah mentioned he transferred 30,000 rupees to Junmoni’s bank account in his complaint.

Before this fiasco, sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha was in the headlines after her telephonic conversation with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Amiya Bhuyan went viral. She gave a “befitting reply" to Bhuyan when he purportedly asked her to deviate from her responsibilities. In the recording, he asked her to release a few people of his constituency arrested by her for illegally operating one engine boat in the Brahmaputra River when the government banned it in view of the Majuli boat tragedy last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.