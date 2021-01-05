Lionsgate Play Sets India Premiere Of 'Normal People' On January 8

Mumbai: Popular Irish drama “Normal People” is set to premiere in India on January 8 on the newly launched Lionsgate Play, the premium streaming service said on Tuesday. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, the critically-acclaimed show is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. The series follows the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal), as they traverse adulthood from their final days in secondary school to their undergraduate years. The 12-episode series is about the on-again, off-again relationship between the two teenagers and captures the beauty as well as ruthlessness of first love.

We are delighted to bring Normal People exclusively on Lionsgate Play app for the Indian viewers. The show is a perfect combination of phenomenal storytelling, a talented star cast and thoughtful direction. “The response received from the audiences across countries have been very encouraging. We are confident the that it will be appreciated by the fans in India as well,” Rohit Jain, managing director South Asia and networks – emerging markets Asia at Lionsgate, said in a statement.

