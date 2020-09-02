Liquid Oxygen Plant in Maharashtra Hospital Helps Improve Covid-19 Recovery Rate

They studied the outcomes for patients taking antihypertensives, looking particularly at what is called 'critical' outcomes such as being admitted to intensive care or being put on a ventilator, and death. (Image for representation)
The plant, inaugurated by state Health Minister RajeshTope on August 15, is equipped with bulk tanks that are filled periodically with liquid oxygen generated there.
Jalna: A liquid oxygen plant set up at a government-run COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna district has improved the recovery rate of patients and lowered the death rate, a senior health official said.
The plant, inaugurated by state Health Minister RajeshTope on August 15, is equipped with bulk tanks which arefilled periodically with liquid oxygen generated there. These tanks help supply oxygen to 100 patients at a time in the hospital, civil surgeon Archana Bhosale told.
