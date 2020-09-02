Liquid Oxygen Plant in Maharashtra Hospital Helps Improve Covid-19 Recovery Rate

Jalna: A liquid oxygen plant set up at a government-run COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna district has improved the recovery rate of patients and lowered the death rate, a senior health official said.

The plant, inaugurated by state Health Minister RajeshTope on August 15, is equipped with bulk tanks which arefilled periodically with liquid oxygen generated there. These tanks help supply oxygen to 100 patients at a time in the hospital, civil surgeon Archana Bhosale told.