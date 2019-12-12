‘Liquor Bottles All Over’: Teachers Approach Cops After Maharashtra School Becomes Den of Drunkards

Aurangabad: A zilla parishad school in Maharashtra's Nanded district has become a hangout of drunkards at night hours, forcing its teachers and students to begin their day by disposing of the liquor bottles scattered over the place before starting classes, an official said.

The menace has been going on for some time, even though the school is located at a handshake distance from a police station in Mukramabad area of Nanded, located around 350 km from here, he said.

The school authorities have now sought help of the police who have assured to take action against those disturbing the institution's environment.

"We often find empty liquor bottles, including some broken ones, strewn over the place. Our peon has retired, and the students and teachers have no option but to first clean the premises and then start the classes," a school official told PTI, on condition of anonymity.

The school, which does not have a compound wall, runs from 10 am to 4 pm and during that time the teachers do not allow any outsider to enter the premises, he said.

"But, the school staff cannot monitor the premises round-the-clock. The students can't study in such a bad environment," the official rued.

Mukramabad police station's assistant inspector Kamlakar Gaddime told PTI that they would keep a close watch on activities going on in the school premises.

"The students and teachers are forced to dispose of liquor bottles, this is something serious. Action will be taken against those disturbing the school environment," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.