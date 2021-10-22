Liquor Ice-Cream at Coimbatore Cafe Becomes a Rage Among Teens, Officials Seal it Over 'Poor Hygiene

Food safety officials sealed a cafe in the Lakshmi Mills area on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore district on Thursday for not meeting food hygiene standards and on charges of selling liquor ice-creams.

Upon receiving complaints regarding the cafe keeping liquor bottles on its premises, the food safety officials visited the cafe namely ‘Rolling Dough’ to investigate the matter, India Today reported.

There were reports that the eatery was selling liquor ice-creams which had become a rage among the teenagers, the officials noted. Upon inspection, a bottle of whisky and a brandy bottle meant for making desserts were seized. The officials also alleged that the food preparation area was kept in unhygienic conditions and was full of mosquitoes and flies.

The officials also found that the employees did not have proper medical fitness certificates. The workers were not wearing hair caps, gloves, or face masks while working inside the cafe, read the official copy, which gave eight reasons for sealing the cafe.

Following the investigation, Health Minister Subramanian ordered the Food safety officials to revoke the Cafe’s license and seal the store.

K Tamilselvan, the designated health officer for Coimbatore told The New Indian Express that the staff admitted that they were using liquor for the desserts. “For using alcohol, they had to get prior license approval, which they did not. Also, the premises was not hygienic and there was no proper space in the kitchen," he added.

He added that they have taken two samples of desserts and the liquor bottles to a lab for testing.

