Liquor Sale, Delivery of Non-Essentials: List of Things Allowed in Green Zones During Lockdown 3.0

The Centre on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown by a further two weeks, and listed out a number of activities that are permitted in the three zones - Red, Orange and Green. According to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), certain goods and services have been exempted from the lockdown and would be allowed in the Green zones. These areas are districts with either zero confirmed cases to date, or have no confirmed case in the last 21 days.

In these areas, all activities have been permitted barring a few that are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. Public transport buses can operate with up to 50 per cent capacity and bus depots can also operate with up to 50 per cent capacity.

List of activities permitted and/or restricted in the Green zones:

- E-commerce activities for non-essential items are allowed.

- Sale of liquor is also permitted. However, if the shops are located in malls, market complexes and in containment zone areas, then they will not be permitted to function.

- Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places have to ensure that customers maintain a minimum of six-feet distance from each other, and not more than five persons are allowed to be present in the shop at one time.

- OPDs and medical clinics are permitted to operate, keeping social distancing norms in place.

- Movement of stranded foreign nationals, persons released from quarantine, stranded migrant workers and students, pilgrims, tourists and other such persons is to be facilitated following the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by Union home ministry.

- Movement by air, rail, sea and metro train service is not permitted, other than if/when specified by the MHA. These services are not allowed in any of the zones.

- Schools, colleges, educational institutions, hospitality services including hotels and restaurants, places of large public gathering like cinema halls, malls, gym and sports complex, social, political, cultural and all other kinds of gathering, religious places or places of worship for public to remain closed.

- Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are not allowed to move out of their houses, irrespective of the zone they live in.

