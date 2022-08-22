Liquor Scam Case Updates: ED to File Money Laundering Case Against Sisodia Soon; Delhi Dy CM in Gujarat Today

Liquor Scam Case Updates: After the ongoing CBI probe into the alleged corruption over the implementation of the Delhi liquour policy, the Enforcement Directorate is also likely to file a money laundering case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

This comes after the CBI on Sunday shared a copy of the FIR against Sisodia and other relevant documents pertaining to the case with the ED, a report in India Today said.

The CBI had conducted searches at Sisodia’s house and booked him in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The FIR named Sisodia accused number 1, while 14 others have also been named.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

– Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said he was not afraid of a CBI probe but the agency should also investigate the alleged scam in the Bundelkhand Expressway construction which developed cracks just five days after the prime minister inaugurated it. In an interview with PTI, Sisodia said his party was not scared of any investigation and asserted that the scams being alleged by BJP leaders were nothing but “shagufe (lies)”.

– Manish Sisodia also hit out at the Centre for the CBI raid conducted at his house in the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, and claimed that the CBI investigation will not be able to unearth anything as he has not indulged in corruption. In an interview with News18, Sisodia said the BJP government was not interested in stemming corruption but wanted to stop Arvind Kejriwal’s work in the field of health and education.

– Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that a large number of people are joining Aam Aadmi Party as there is a lot of anger among them over the CBI action against his deputy Manish Sisodia.

– CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia will visit Gujarat on Monday to “guarantee education and health”. This will be the fifth visit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener this month to Gujarat where Assembly elections are due in December this year.

– Congress has demanded resignation of the Deputy CM in light of CBI raids against him and said the issue at hand is liquor policy and ruling AAP should stop “hiding behind” education policy debate.

