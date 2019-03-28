English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Liquor Shop Salesman Shot Dead in Greater Noida After Argument Over Price of Beer
Police said accused Surendra and Raju attacked salesman Kuldeep Nagar over a Rs 10 difference in the price of beer.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Noida (UP): A 25-year-old salesman at a liquor shop was shot dead allegedly by two persons in Greater Noida following an argument over a difference of Rs 10 in the rate of beer, police said Thursday. The incident took place around 9.30 pm Wednesday when the two men arrived at the shop in Aichar area under Kasna police station limits, a senior official said.
Prime facie there was an argument between Surendra and Raju and salesman Kuldeep Nagar over the rate of beer. The difference was Rs 10, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal said.
"The argument reached a level where the inebriated accused, who were carrying guns, opened four shots with two bullets hitting Nagar in the body, leaving him dead," he said.
The body was sent for post mortem and an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against them, police said. The two accused are absconding and searches were underway to nab them, Kasna Station House Officer Ajay Kumar said.
Prime facie there was an argument between Surendra and Raju and salesman Kuldeep Nagar over the rate of beer. The difference was Rs 10, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal said.
"The argument reached a level where the inebriated accused, who were carrying guns, opened four shots with two bullets hitting Nagar in the body, leaving him dead," he said.
The body was sent for post mortem and an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against them, police said. The two accused are absconding and searches were underway to nab them, Kasna Station House Officer Ajay Kumar said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza: What We Know So Far
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza: What We Know So Far
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Picture With This Mystery Man is Breaking the Internet
- Boeing Unveils 737 Max 8 Flight System's Fix 18 Days After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
- IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada
- Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around More Expensive Shoes
- BTS Dolls: Mattel's New Miniatures Based on 'Idol' Song Have Divided ARMY on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results