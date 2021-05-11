Liquor Shops allowed to Open in Several Districts of UP Amid Pandemic

Liquor shops in several parts of Uttar Pradesh were allowed to open amidst the ongoing partial ‘corona curfew’ in the State.

Liquor shops were opened in Agra, Noida and Hapur districts after the permission of the excise department, after which there was a huge crowd at the shops. According to the order, shops will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 7 pm. However, the bar and model shop will continue to have restrictions. People will also be restricted from consuming liquor at canteens at model shops.

The government has left the decision to district magistrates for the opening of liquor shops in their respective districts. The DM may allow the excise department to open liquor shops as per the circumstances of the district. The District Magistrates of many districts of UP have received the letter of the department to open liquor shops. The Lucknow DM will also decide on the excise department’s letter on Tuesday.

According to the excise sources, there was no order from the government to close the excise shops while deciding the curfew. But shops have been closed for the last several days. Due to which the liquor shopkeeper association has lodged objections. The association has asked the excise department to permit to open shops.

According to the information, the UP Liquor Association wrote a letter to the Chief Minister seeking permission to open liquor shops. The association said that there was a revenue loss of around Rs 100 crore daily due to the closure. At the same time, the association had also argued that there was no mention of the closure of liquor shops in the guideline of the Corona curfew.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here