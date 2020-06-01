INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Liquor Shops in Delhi Can Now Open Daily, No Odd-even Rule

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The shops in the containment zones, however, will stay shut for now.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi excise department Monday lifted the odd-even restriction on opening of liquor shops, allowing them to operate daily, after the city government announced more relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown. The government also extended timing for the opening of liquor shops by one-and-a-half hours.

"Liquor shops will now remain open from 9 am to 8 pm in Delhi," a government official said. Until now, they would be allowed to open till 6.30 pm.

According to the order, liquor shops will open on a daily basis now. Earlier, they were being allowed to open on odd-even basis.

However, those in containment zones will remain closed.

Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four state-run corporations - Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store - while 389 are owned by private players.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls, hence not allowed to open.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading