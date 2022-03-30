Liquor Shops to Come Up in Special Zones in Kerala IT Parks, Strict Conditions for Licences

Kerala’s CPI (M)-led LDF government on Wednesday decided to allow liquor shops in IT parks, holding that such facilities are needed to make the state investment-friendly.

“In IT parks, there are complaints that their employees and guests do not get the opportunity to have fun after working hours. Special licences will be issued for the supply of liquor with strict conditions in specially reserved zones in IT parks. Such licences need to be issued to make the state investment friendly," the state excise department said in a statement.

The statement from the office of Kerala excise minister M V Govindan stated permission will be given to produce low-alcoholic content liquor and wines from fruits such as cashew, pineapple and jackfruit. Liquor production at the state-run Travancore Sugars and Chemicals would also be enhanced and liquor production would be initiated at the Malabar Distilleries.

New brewery licences would be also issued. These measures would generate employment opportunities and enhance demand for locally available fruits and other agricultural produce.

The new liquor policy also provides for setting up more self-service counters in view of the heavy rush in front of the liquor outlets in the state.

All services of excise department will go online from April 1, 2022.

The policy also said that to improve women presence in excise department, more posts will be created for women civil excise officers. Hundred new posts of civil excise officers will be created in excise department for Scheduled Tribe.

The policy also stated that from 2023-24, the government will not allow distribution of liquor in plastic bottles.

The new policy also continues to focus on liquor abstinence initiatives at educational institutions. New deaddiction centres would be opened in the state.

