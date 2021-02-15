Liquor Sourced from UP, Will Crack Down on Those Who Stock Up, Says MP Home Minister on Deaths

Reacting to the death of four Madhya Pradesh natives after liquor consumption in Chhatarpur district, Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the victims were affected by heavy drinking for several days.

The minister claimed that the liquor was sourced from neighboring Uttar Pradesh and the MP government will crackdown on those who stock liquor in the state by sourcing it from UP.

Meanwhile, in the span of three-four days, four locals died in Chhatarpur district, which shares borders with UP, after members of a particular family started consuming liquor after the last rites of family members and continued the party for several days.

However, no FIR was filed by police in the matter. The Home minister claimed that none of the kin of those who died in the mishap approached police with any complaint.

In the last few months, deaths due to spurious liquor, have surged sharply in Madhya Pradesh especially in Ujjain and Morena where many have died recently after consuming locally made intoxicants.

Following the surge in such deaths, the opposition Congress party slammed the ruling BJP for its handling of the liquor menace.

Taking a dig at the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh, MPCC chief Kamal Nath wrote on Twitter,

“14 in Ujjain, 25 in Morena, and 4 have in Chhatarpur; Shivraj Ji how long will the liquor mafia take its toll on the public. When will it be buried, hanged, or dragged? Sand mafia, forest mafia, land mafia, and now liquor mafia, all of them are fearless after you assumed office. All of your promises are turning out to be jumlas,”

Four persons including a father-son who died before reaching the hospital after consuming liquor. In the initial probe, it wasn’t clear whether the liquor was spurious. However, all of them had complained of vomiting, dysentery, and loss of vision.

Hargovind (25) had reported the above symptoms and died soon after. His father Sheetal Ahirwar also died after the last rites of his son in the evening of Feb 9.

Sheetal’s elder brother Jairam was later rushed to the hospital along with village men Lallu (75) and Girdhari (42) both of whom died during treatment. As per reports, Jairam is recuperating in the hospital.

(With inputs from Sunil Upadhyay, Chhatarpur)