Liquor Stash in Ambulance; Milkman, Cop Among Several Held in Delhi in Crackdown on Bootlegging

New Delhi: With liquor vends shut since the nationwide lockdown, authorities in Delhi have cracked down on those selling or transporting alcohol illegally, sometimes using ingenious ways, and seized nearly 54,000 liquor bottles of different brands, including a large stash from an ambulance.

In the first two weeks of April, 155 people were arrested for allegedly illegally supplying or carrying liquor. Among them were a Delhi Police constable and a milkman, according to data shared by Delhi Police.

The number of those arrested was 78 from March 16 and March 31. During this period, 1909 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 27289 bottles of Country Made Liquor (CML) and 403 bottles of beer were seized by the Delhi Police.

In April, 855 bottles of IMFL, 12503 bottles of CML and 4868 bottles of beer were seized by the police. Police also intercepted an ambulance which was illegally transporting 25 cartons of liquor.

Earlier this month, the excise department raided a club in Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi for selling alcohol at a higher rate in the midst of the ongoing lockdown.

In a separate raid, the department seized 6,100 bottles, including some high-end brands. Robbers too have been targeting wine and alcohol shops. On March 31, they broke into a shop and decamped with liquor bottles.

With authorities allowing only shops selling essential goods to open ever since the lockdown came into force on March 25, many have complained of shortage of alcohol. And there are some who have been trying to procure it illegally.

A 27-year-old accountant with a private firm said due to the lockdown, alcohol rates have soared. "I am drinking only when I cannot help it. But, the price is exorbitant. I bought a bottle that is normally priced around Rs 1,200 by paying Rs 3,000," he said.

"Also, I bought some quarter bottles, usually priced around Rs 110, at a rate of Rs 500," the accountant said, while lamenting that his regular brands are gone from the market and what is available are cheap alternatives.

People have also claimed that they have been duped online with the promise of alcohol delivery. "I was promised home delivery of alcohol after I made an online payment. I lost nearly Rs 5,000," said a man, who did nor wish to be named.

The lockdown has also forced those in the habit of taking a drink almost daily to change their ways. A 55-year-old businessman from Lajpat Nagar said the lockdown has helped him in this regard.

"I avoided drinking at home earlier, so I did not keep stock of alcohol. Now, whenever the urge to drink surges, I try to keep myself involved in domestic chores or just start engaging in lengthy conversations with kids and wife. "Sometimes it is very hard to suppress the urge, then I use things like very strong coffee," he said.

A sales manager (40), residing at IP Extension, said he has stopped having his daily drinks the way he used to before. "I have a fixed quota of four drinks but I avoid drinking in bars and clubs. Normally, I keep stock that lasts a week. With the announcement of lockdown I had bought some more bottles but I am not drinking as usual."

"While after work drinking soothed me, now sitting at home I do not feel like having my usual four pegs, so things are not so bad for me with my reserves," the sales manager said.

Kamal Kant Jain from the Indian chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous, an international organisation of men and women who have had a drinking problem, said after the lockdown came into force from March 25, their helpline used to receive 7-8 calls everyday and it lasted for nearly four days.

He said stopping the alcohol suddenly leads to withdrawal symptoms. "It affects sleep, hunger, leads to constipation and increases anxiety level," he said.

The Alcoholics Anonymous helps people with drinking problems by conducting different sessions. Since the lockdown, Jain said their sessions have gone online.

