News18 » India
1-min read

Liquor to Become Costlier in Andhra Pradesh as Govt Announces to Levy Additional Taxes

The move comes at a time when the Jagan government has taken control of nearly 3,500 liquor shops in the state.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 30, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
Liquor to Become Costlier in Andhra Pradesh as Govt Announces to Levy Additional Taxes
Representative Image (Reuters).

Amaravathi: After taking over the liquor sales in the state, Andhra Pradesh government has announced to levy Additional Retail Excise Tax (ARET) on sale of alcohol from Tuesday. The move comes at a time when Jagan government has taken control of nearly 3,500 liquor shops in the state.

The additional tax will be levied on the price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Foreign Liquor, Beer, Wine and ready-to-drink varieties on flat rate per bottle supplied by wholesale depots to the retail licensees.

With this, the price of 60/90 ml bottle of IMFL and Foreign Liquor will be now be with an additional cost of Rs 10 onwards. The customers will now have to pay additional Rs 250 on the price of 2000 ml liquor bottles.

After the implementation of new taxes, the cost of beer will be hiked by Rs 10 for 330 ml and Rs 2,000 for 50,000 ml bottles. Ready-to-drink varieties will be available at an additional cost of Rs 20.

Ban on alcohol was one of the promises made by the YSRCP during the assembly poll campaigning. Keeping up with the poll promise, Jagan government announced a new liquor policy which will come into effect from Tuesday. the government has said the ban will be implemented in phases.

