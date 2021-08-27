Liquor Truck Overturns In Haryana’s Hisar, Locals Throng To Loot Alcohol Bottles

A vehicle carrying liquor overturned in Hisar district of Haryana on Thursday following which several locals started looting the alcohol bottles from the accident site. The truck was transporting country made liquor when it turned turtle on Hisar-Delhi national highway near the Sainipura bridge. The vehicle broke into two pieces as it overturned and the liquor cartons fell all over the road. Eyewitnesses said the incident took place at around 4 pm on Thursday, and revealed to the authorities that there was another vehicle behind the truck.

A police team from Sisay police station reached the incident site after getting information but by that time people had fled with the alcohol bottles. Sub-inspector Satbir Singh said that the scattered liquor bottles were seized with the help of the locals. The driver of the vehicle was not present when they arrived at the accident site.

Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Dalveer Singh said they are investigating the case to identify the owner of the liquor bottles and the truck driver.

This is not the first case when people have looted alcohol bottles from an overturned liquor truck. Last year in July, locals in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu did not miss the opportunity of looting liquor bottles after a truck carrying them overturned on a road.

The video tweeted by the Indian Express shows an overturned truck surrounded by locals inspecting the damaged liquor bottles. People took their turn in collecting as many bottles of liquor as they could and fled.

In a more recent incident from Karnataka, truck carrying liquor and beer bottles crashed on a highway after losing control. The incident took place in April this year when the second wave of Covid-19 was on its peak. However, this did not stop the people from violating the pandemic guidelines just for a few bottles of beer.

