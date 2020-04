Lisbon Court Rejects Abu Salem's Petition That India Violated His Extraditions Conditions

A Lisbon court has dismissed a petition by 1993-Mumbai blasts' case convict Abu Salem claiming that his extradition conditions were violated by India, officials said.

Rejecting the petition of gangster Salem, Lisbon Administrative Court 5 Organic Unit said it lacks jurisdiction in the matter as the subject is political and diplomatic in nature, they said.

The court observed that the contentions of Salem are not acts of administrative nature instead they are political and diplomatic in nature falling under the international law and not under administrative law, they said.

Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005 and has been sentenced to 25-years in prison in India.

