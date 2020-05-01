List of Activities Permitted in Orange Zone: Inter-district Movement Allowed With Some Restrictions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday released a list of districts that have been divided into Red, Orange and Green zones and specified a list of activities that will be permitted in these zones. The areas with limited number of cases in the past and with no recent surge in the number of positive cases would be included under the Orange zone.

Only restricted activities such as limited public transport and farm product harvesting is expected to be allowed in this zone.

List of things that are allowed:

- Taxis and cab aggregators, with one driver and two passengers only.

- Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities.

- Four-wheeler vehicles can operate with a maximum capacity of two passengers besides the driver.

List of things that will continue to remain prohibited across the country, irrespective of the zone, for a period of two weeks after May 4:

- All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security.

- All passenger movement by trains except movement of stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and other persons by special trains.

- Inter-state buses for public transport.

- Metro rail services.

- Inter-state movement of individuals.

- All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions to remain shut. However, online/distance learning will be permitted.

- All shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

- All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions, and other gatherings.

