1-MIN READ

List of Instructions for Offices and Public Places Issued by Govt in Its Latest Lockdown Guidelines

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the states or UT or local authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
The Union home ministry on Saturday issued following instructions as national directives for COVID-19 management. These are:

Face covering: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplace and during transport.

Social distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (do gaz ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five people at one time.

Gatherings: Large public gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Marriage related gatherings: Number of guests not to exceed 50. Funeral or last rites related gatherings: Number of persons not to exceed 20.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places is prohibited.

Additional directives for work places:

As far as possible the practice of Work from home (WfH) should be followed.

Staggering of work or business hours will be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments.

Screening and hygiene: Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas. Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact like door handles will be ensured, including between shifts.

Social distancing: All persons in charge of work places will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staffers, etc.


