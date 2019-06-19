‘Litchis Only a Trigger, Chronic Malnutrition Causing Encephalitis Deaths Among Children in Muzaffarpur’

Patna: While the deaths of over 100 children in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has raised an alarm across the nation, speculations over the reason behind the outbreak have increased. From hypoglycemia to litchi consumption, several theories have been put forward behind the deaths.

While consumption of locally produced, unripe and rotten litchis as the reason behind the deaths has gained ground, medical experts blamed ‘malnutrition’ for the tragedy. Dr Arun Kumar Shah, who was a part of virologist Dr Jacob John’s team that conducted a research into the AES deaths in Muzaffarpur few years ago, said consumption of litchi was only a trigger as the children were malnourished.

He also rejected hot weather and extreme humidity as reasons behind the deaths, because similar weather conditions prevailed in other parts of the state. “Chronic malnutrition is a predispository factor, while unripe and rotten litchis are only the triggering factor for the deaths of children in Muzaffarpur,” said Dr Shah.

On the basis of the research, it was concluded that evening meal and restricted consumption of litchis were short-term measures that could prevent the deaths, while fighting malnutrition would be the long-term step to root out the problem from the region known to be a major litchi producer.

Dr Shah said hypoglycemic encephalopathy occurred in children between one to 10 years of age and who accompanied their parents working in litchi orchards. As litchi is harvested around 4am, labourers and their children go off to sleep early evening without having dinner.

These children then eat unripe and rotten litchis as their first meal at the orchards. As a result of prolonged fasting, which stretches sometimes for more than 12 hours, these malnourished children suffer from hypoglycemia (low level of sugar in the body) and the process of gluconeogenesis (the breaking down of sugar) is triggered as these children have a lower level of glucose stored in their livers.

It was found that unripe and rotten litchis contain methyl cyclo propyl glyceine (MCPG) which inhibits the process of ‘gluconeogenesis. Hence, the deadly combination of malnutrition, prolonged hypoglycemic status and MCPG take the sugar level much below 50 and sometimes to zero in the children and they start showing symptoms of convulsions and high fever, locally known as “Chamki Bukhar”.

In such a scenario, if a child is administered 10 per cent glucose within four hours of the onset of illness, it can ensure complete recovery. Hence, primary health centres (PHC) were advised to get glucometers, but the administration ignored the suggestion as no lessons seemed to have been learnt from similar outbreaks in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Dr Shah further said that children from urban areas and well-off families never suffered from hypoglycemic encephalopathy because glycogen storage in the liver was not depleted as they got sufficient food. While explaining the decrease in the number of AES cases in monsoon, Dr Shah said litchi season ends by that period.

In 2016 and 2017, the state and Centre had focused on creating awareness in the area by distributing oral rehydration solution (ORS) through ANM and Asha workers and the number of such cases had sharply decreased. However, things seem to have gone wrong this year leading to the crisis.