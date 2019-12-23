Littipara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Littipara): Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

4. Littipara (Littipara) (लिट्टीपाड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Pakur (पाकुड़) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Littipara is part of 1. Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 50.17%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 1,99,789 eligible electors, of which 98,306 were male, 1,01,482 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Littipara, there are 3597 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2103 are male, 1493 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1345 voters in the 80+ age category and 2707 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Littipara Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Daniel Kisku JMM -- -- Dinesh William Marandi CPM -- -- Devendra Dehri TMC -- -- Shivcharan Malto JD(U) -- -- Ishwar Marandi LJP -- -- Gupin Hembrom IND -- -- Dipak Prakash Maraya IND -- -- Fulmuni Marandi IND -- -- Rajeev Malto JVMP -- -- Raska Hembram IND -- -- Mark Baskey

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,92,609 eligible electors, of which 95,103 were male, 97,506 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,53,589.

Littipara has an elector sex ratio of 1032.31.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dr Anil Murmu of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25083 votes which was 17.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 45.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,397 votes which was 5.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 31.45% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JMM got the most votes and the in the 4. Littipara Assembly segment of Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Rajmahal Parliament seat was won by JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.96%, while it was 61.85% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 272 polling stations in 4. Littipara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 228.

Extent: 4. Littipara constituency comprises of the following areas of Pakur district of Jharkhand: Litipara, Amrapara and Hiranpur police stations in Pakaur sub-division; and Gopikandar police station in Dumka Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Littipara is: 24.6684 87.5917.

