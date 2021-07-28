Little Girl Suffering from Rare Ailment SMA-1 Needs Rs 12 Crore More For Life-Saving Injection

Having received a tax waiver of up to Rs 5 crore from the PMO with the help of an Indore-based volunteer activist, Bengaluru-based girl Khyati is still gasping for funds so a life-saver injection is arranged for her.

Khyati was born on August 31, 2020. She has a rare genetic and degenerative disorder called SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) type 1. The life-saving injection costs around Rs 16 crore and the couple has till now managed to generate Rs 4 crore through three crowdfunding platforms.

Ankit Bagri, who runs an organisation called ‘Aniwarya’, had written to the PMO for the tax waiver for the imported medicine. The PMO officers had recently offered him information about the tax waiver up to Rs 5 crore in the form of GST and import duty.

SMA is a rare genetic disease that affects the central nervous system, voluntary skeletal muscle movement and the peripheral nervous system (the connection between the central nervous system and the rest of the body). As a result, SMA affects basic motor functions such as walking, hand movements and feeding. After its progression, the patients lose the ability to swallow, breathe and eventually die.

SMA affects one in 10,000 live births and cannot be cured. However, today patients are given treatment options to prevent further progression, as any damage caused by the disease is irreversible.

Khyati’s father Raman Nagumantri, an engineer with a private company, said the baby was a normal child after her birth and achieved the appropriate milestones. After five months, Khyati was diagnosed with SMA through genetic testing after her sudden regress of achieved developmental milestones and minimal use of her legs and breathing issues. “Prior to this, we had never heard of SMA," said mother Joshna.

As far as the treatment is concerned, Zolgensma is a new one-time gene therapy treatment for kids under the age of 2. It replaces the missing SMN1 gene with a new, working copy that helps motor neuron cells work properly and survive but it’s currently the most expensive drug in the world at $2.1 million. Supportive therapy has by far shown the best results.

It is recommended that the earlier the patient receives the treatment, the better. “Like any parent, we wish the best for our child, but even more so in regards to her health. Besides Zolgensma only having to be administered once, it has proven to be the most effective in clinical testing," the father said.

The life-saving injection costs around Rs 16 crore. The couple has managed to get Rs 4 crore through three crowdfunding platforms but needs much more to save the little girl who is presently getting treatment at home and is on a Bipap machine for breathing support and physicians offer online support besides the child being taken to a private hospital for occasional check-ups.

“We are in a race against time to achieve our goal of proper treatment for the baby since this treatment is currently only approved for children under two years old. However, Khyati needs Zolgensma as soon as possible before her symptoms become more severe," said Raman.

Here are all the links, details, and medical reports of Khyati:

https://linktr.ee/helpkhyati

Milaap: milap.org/khyati

Impact Guru: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-baby-khyati

