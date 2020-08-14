'Little Improvement in Eyes' Reaction to Light': Pranab Mukherjee's Condition Stable But Critical, Says Daughter

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha said on Friday that while her father's condition continued to remain critical, it had not worsened. "There is a little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light," she said in a tweet.

Pranab Mukherjee recently underwent a brain surgery for the removal of a clot. The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from last two days is that though my dads’ condition continues remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 14, 2020

Sharmistha added that she strongly believed in the "collective energy of prayers" and expressed gratitude to those who were standing by the family in their "difficult times". "Would request to continue with your prayers. May God bless us all," she tweeted, accompanied by a prayer in Sanskrit.

I strongly believe in collective energy of prayers. Deepest gratitude to all for standing by us in these difficult times. Would request to continue with your prayers. May God bless us allसर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनःसर्वे सन्तु निरामयाःसर्वे भद्राणि पश्यन्तुमा कश्चिद्दुःखभाग्भवेत्🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 14, 2020

On Wednesday, Sharmistha had shared a memory with her father. "Last year 8 August was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 August he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me the strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, people of Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district, his ancestral place, had started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday for his speedy recovery.

The yajna at Japeswar Shiva Mandir began on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and it will go on uninterrupted for three days, the chief priest had said. "The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab babu, who is the son of Kirnahar," he had said.

Mukherjee's sister and other members of the family prayed for him at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.