1-MIN READ

'Little Improvement in Eyes' Reaction to Light': Pranab Mukherjee's Condition Stable But Critical, Says Daughter

Photo of Sharmistha Mukherjee. (News18 Tamil)

Pranab Mukherjee recently underwent a brain surgery to remove a clot. The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha said on Friday that while her father's condition continued to remain critical, it had not worsened. "There is a little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light," she said in a tweet.

Pranab Mukherjee recently underwent a brain surgery for the removal of a clot. The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Sharmistha added that she strongly believed in the "collective energy of prayers" and expressed gratitude to those who were standing by the family in their "difficult times". "Would request to continue with your prayers. May God bless us all," she tweeted, accompanied by a prayer in Sanskrit.

On Wednesday, Sharmistha had shared a memory with her father. "Last year 8 August was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 August he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me the strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, people of Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district, his ancestral place, had started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday for his speedy recovery.

The yajna at Japeswar Shiva Mandir began on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and it will go on uninterrupted for three days, the chief priest had said. "The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab babu, who is the son of Kirnahar," he had said.

Mukherjee's sister and other members of the family prayed for him at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.

