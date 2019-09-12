Take the pledge to vote

'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff ties knot with fiancee Tori Patton

'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff married his fiancée Tori Patton at the Roloff family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.

S C | IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff ties knot with fiancee Tori Patton
'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff married his fiancée Tori Patton at the Roloff family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Los Angeles:  'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff married his fiancée Tori Patton at the Roloff family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.

"It's a big day. We're marrying, coming together, committing ourselves to one another for a lifetime in front of all of our family and friends. We're just super excited," Roloff told people.com ahead of his nature-themed traditional ceremony that took place on Saturday in front of nearly 200 guests.

Zach's parents Amy and Matthew Roloff attended the ceremony. Though the couple is currently going through a divorce, they put their differences aside and came together for their son.

"My parents played a huge role in setting up the farm, making it all

nice," said Zach.

Patton added: "Matt planted a bunch of wheat fields behind the gazebo. There's like these huge rolling hills of wheat, which are really beautiful."

Image Courtesy: www.chron.com

 

