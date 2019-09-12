'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff ties knot with fiancee Tori Patton

Los Angeles: 'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff married his fiancée Tori Patton at the Roloff family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.

"It's a big day. We're marrying, coming together, committing ourselves to one another for a lifetime in front of all of our family and friends. We're just super excited," Roloff told people.com ahead of his nature-themed traditional ceremony that took place on Saturday in front of nearly 200 guests.

Zach's parents Amy and Matthew Roloff attended the ceremony. Though the couple is currently going through a divorce, they put their differences aside and came together for their son.

"My parents played a huge role in setting up the farm, making it all

nice," said Zach.

Patton added: "Matt planted a bunch of wheat fields behind the gazebo. There's like these huge rolling hills of wheat, which are really beautiful."

Image Courtesy: www.chron.com

