'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff ties knot with fiancee Tori Patton
'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff married his fiancée Tori Patton at the Roloff family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.
'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff married his fiancée Tori Patton at the Roloff family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Los Angeles: 'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff married his fiancée Tori Patton at the Roloff family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.
"It's a big day. We're marrying, coming together, committing ourselves to one another for a lifetime in front of all of our family and friends. We're just super excited," Roloff told people.com ahead of his nature-themed traditional ceremony that took place on Saturday in front of nearly 200 guests.
Zach's parents Amy and Matthew Roloff attended the ceremony. Though the couple is currently going through a divorce, they put their differences aside and came together for their son.
"My parents played a huge role in setting up the farm, making it all
nice," said Zach.
Patton added: "Matt planted a bunch of wheat fields behind the gazebo. There's like these huge rolling hills of wheat, which are really beautiful."
Image Courtesy: www.chron.com
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
- Auto Industry Saw Best Times Even With Ola, Uber in Existence: Maruti Suzuki
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG
- Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17