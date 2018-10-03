Video Wall

Little Unknown Things: Rapid Fire ft. Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal

After its first season’s bumper success, popular web series Little Things is back with its second installment. Kavya and Dhruv are now older, more mature and walking the tight rope strung between their personal and professional lives, trying to have it all, one perfect moment at a time.

First published: October 3, 2018, 4:21 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
Ahead of the worldwide Netflix premiere of Little Things 2 on October 5, actors Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal share little unknown things about themselves with News18’s Sneha Bengani in a fun rapid-fire session. Do you think you know them enough? Watch the video to find out.
