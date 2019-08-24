Arun Jaitley, Former Finance Minister and BJP Veteran, Passes Away at 66 | LIVE Updates

Aug 24, 2019 4:22 pm (IST)

A quick look at Arun Jaitley’s Journey:

- Arun Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952, in New Delhi.

- Did schooling at St Xavier’s school, New Delhi from 1960-69.

- Graduated in commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), New Delhi in 1973.

- Graduated in Law from the University of Delhi, in 1977.

- Was ABVP student activist in the Delhi University in the 70s and became DUSU president in 1974.

- Spent more than 19 months in a Delhi jail during the emergency.

- Got married to Sangeeta Dogra on May 24, 1982, and has a son and a daughter.

- Become additional solicitor general under the VP Singh government in 1989.

- Is a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2000, and had held several ministerial posts since 1999.

- Was appointed finance and defence minister in 2004 when NDA under PM Modi came to power.

- Served as union defence minister (2014 & 2017) and the minister of information and broadcasting (2014-2016).

- Declined ministerial position in PM Modi’s 2nd term citing ill health.

- Was at the forefront of defending government over various issues from Rafale to GST to demo.