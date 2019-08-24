LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Arun Jaitley, Former Finance Minister and BJP Veteran, Passes Away at 66 | LIVE Updates

News18.com | August 24, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Event Highlights

Arun Jaitley Passes Away LIVE Updates: BJP stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday at AIIMS. He was 66. In a brief statement, the hospital said Jaitley died at 12.07 pm. It is profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister of Government of India, at 12.07 pm on August 24, the AIIMS said.

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. Hospital sources had earlier said he was on life support. Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.
Aug 24, 2019 4:55 pm (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, earlier today.

Aug 24, 2019 4:55 pm (IST)

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibbal told CNN News 18, “He (Arun Jaitley) knew about a lot of things. His real national stature was recognized when he was in opposition in 2004. As a leader of opposition, he made a path as a great parliamentarian. He had the ability to respond in any situation. I think demonetisation brought a lot of negativity and he had to face it for which he was not responsible.”

Aug 24, 2019 4:52 pm (IST)

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan says Arun Jaitley’s death is an "irreparable loss for the government and the BJP". Recalling Jaitley's penchant for wearing beautiful shawls, Mahajan says she had once jokingly told him that she would "steal" one of them. "Jaitley was the pillar of the BJP and the central government. His death has caused irreparable damage to both," says the former BJP MP.

Aug 24, 2019 4:51 pm (IST)

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathode and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also reach Arun Jaitley’s residence to pay tribute.

Aug 24, 2019 4:49 pm (IST)

"I once referred to him as Bedi+Pras(anna)+Chandra+Venkat for his extraordinary spinning abilities and he enjoyed it hugely. The GST Council may be amongst his most enduring contributions," Jairam Ramesh added, referring to the famous spin quartet of Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan from 1960s and 1970s.

Aug 24, 2019 4:49 pm (IST)

‘Arun Jaitley is Every Non-BJP person’s Favourite BJP-ite’: Jairam Ramesh | Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says Arun Jaitley was "every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite. "Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite. Son-in-law of stalwart J&K Congressman, he was amongst the sharpest legal and political brains with a great sense of humour and repartee," Ramesh says in his tribute.

Aug 24, 2019 4:47 pm (IST)

Political leaders in Gujarat, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who was thrice elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state. "Saddened by the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley Ji – a unique combination of meticulous articulation embedded with a proud depth of knowledge. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences to family members," Rupani said in a tribute posted on Twitter.

Aug 24, 2019 4:45 pm (IST)

Remembering Arun Jaitley’s contribution to the country, Anil Agarwal, chairman Vedanta group, said, “The untimely demise of senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ji is an irreparable loss, not only to his party but the entire nation. With his in-depth experience in politics, law, finance, and global scenario, I always found him to be a visionary, patient listener, extremely knowledgeable and someone who could visualise and analyse long term implications of any decision. The nation will sorely miss his guidance."

Aug 24, 2019 4:43 pm (IST)

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who served as a finance secretary under former finance minister Arun Jaitley, says working with him was a great learning experience. Condoling the demise, he says Jaitley was an "affable minister, extremely sharp, sensible and sagacious". "Working with him as Finance Secretary was a great learning experience. He was patient, pragmatic, positive, knowledgeable & a great raconteur. Rest In Peace; the deficit is unbridgeable Sir," Lavasa tweeted.

Aug 24, 2019 4:41 pm (IST)

BJP Lost One of Its Diamonds: Javadekar | Union I&B Minister, Prakash Javadekar in Coimbatore said, “BJP has lost one of its diamonds, Arun Jaitley. An orator par excellence, he was a master of articulation. We've lost many leaders in 1 year, Atal ji, Ananth Kumar, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj and now Arun Jaitley. We deeply mourn his death.”

Aug 24, 2019 4:39 pm (IST)

"As Union Minister of Finance, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and other portfolios, he created benchmarks with his work and took several path-breaking decisions to empower the common man, industry, businesses and other stakeholders," Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao said.

Aug 24, 2019 4:39 pm (IST)

Great Loss for the Nation, Says Maharashtra Guv | Expressing grief over Arun Jaitley’s death, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao calls it a "great loss for the nation". Rao hails Jaitley as a "towering statesman, legal luminary, brilliant Parliamentarian, outstanding Union minister and a gifted orator".

Aug 24, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)

"The country and the BJP has suffered due to successive deaths of tall leaders like former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anant Kumar, Sushma Swaraj, Manohar Parrikar, Daveji and now Arun Jaitley ji," says Maharashtra BJP unit president and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil. He says that Jaitley's death would create a huge vacuum in the country and the BJP.

Aug 24, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)

Expressing condolence to former finance minister Arun Jaitely's family, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called him a legal luminary and an exemplary parliamentarian.

Aug 24, 2019 4:35 pm (IST)

"Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of senior BJP leader & former Union Minister Shri. Arun Jaitley ji. My Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace! Arun Jaitley," tweets Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.

Aug 24, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)

MNS president Raj Thackeray tweets, "Shri Arun Jaitley, our former Finance Minister, a senior BJP member and a brilliant orator, who with his spirited debating capabilities, energised the Parliament. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena humbly pays its tribute to Shri Arun Jaitley.”

Aug 24, 2019 4:33 pm (IST)

"His was an extraordinary personality. He had maintained his unique identity despite being in public life for such a long period. He was an excellent lawyer. He played a key role as the troubleshooter in the (first) Modi government. He was one of the leaders who wanted the relationship between Shiv Sena-BJP should remain intact," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Aug 24, 2019 4:33 pm (IST)

'Pillar That Kept NDA United has Collapsed': Uddhav Thackeray | Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray says Arun Jaitley's death is a "shock" to the country. With his death, the pillar that kept the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) united has collapsed, he adds.

Aug 24, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

His Absence Will be Felt in Parliament: Pawar | Pawar described Jaitley as an excellent legal luminary and an intelligent economist. He says the BJP leader had ably presented the government's side on the challenging subjects like noteban and complex ones like GST. "His absence will be felt in the Parliament," Pawar added.

Aug 24, 2019 4:30 pm (IST)

"Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley. We have lost an astute parliamentarian, avid reader and a compassionate leader. I extend my heartfelt condolence to his family members. May his soul rest in peace," tweets former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar.

Aug 24, 2019 4:29 pm (IST)

My Personal Loss Too, Says CM Fadnavis | "Shocked and deeply pained to know about our great leader Arun Jaitley ji. It is more painful as we lost another great leader after Sushma Swaraj Ji in just a few days. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and crores of BJP workers. This is my personal loss too!" Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a tweet. Fadnavis further said Jaitley will be remembered for his contribution as the minister of finance, defence, information and broadcasting and also as the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Aug 24, 2019 4:26 pm (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to pay tributes to Arun Jaitley on behalf of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aug 24, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, earlier today.

Aug 24, 2019 4:22 pm (IST)

A quick look at Arun Jaitley’s Journey:

-          Arun Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952, in New Delhi.

-          Did schooling at St Xavier’s school, New Delhi from 1960-69.

-          Graduated in commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), New Delhi in 1973.

-          Graduated in Law from the University of Delhi, in 1977.

-          Was ABVP student activist in the Delhi University in the 70s and became DUSU president in 1974.

-          Spent more than 19 months in a Delhi jail during the emergency.

-          Got married to Sangeeta Dogra on May 24, 1982, and has a son and a daughter.

-          Become additional solicitor general under the VP Singh government in 1989.

-          Is a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2000, and had held several ministerial posts since 1999.

-          Was appointed finance and defence minister in 2004 when NDA under PM Modi came to power.

-          Served as union defence minister (2014 & 2017) and the minister of information and broadcasting (2014-2016).

-          Declined ministerial position in PM Modi’s 2nd term citing ill health.

-          Was at the forefront of defending government over various issues from Rafale to GST to demo.

Aug 24, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

The Indian players will wear black armbands when they take the field on the third day of the first Test against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua as a mark of respect for former BCCI Vice-President Arun Jaitley.

Aug 24, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

'Mahajanadesh Yatra' to Remain Suspended Tomorrow | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has suspended his ongoing 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' for a day on Sunday in view of former union finance minister Arun Jaitley's death. Fadnavis will meet people as per schedule on Saturday, but will not deliver speeches or accept garlands, state BJP general secretary Sujitsinh Thakur said in a statement.

Aug 24, 2019 4:15 pm (IST)

In this undated handout photo sourced from ABVP, Arun Jaitley (3R) after being elected Delhi University Students' Union president in 1974 in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Aug 24, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)

Shocked and saddened by the demise of Arun Jaitley, Viral Kohli said, “He was genuinely a good person, always willing to help others. He took out his precious time back in 2006 when my father passed away to come to my home and pay his condolences. May his soul rest in peace.”

Aug 24, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)

“A man of wit n humour, inquisitive but an encyclopedia, a troubleshooter like no one else, a teacher who taught w/o it feeling like a lesson, a man too young to go, a leadership void too difficult to fill, a mentor who will continue to light the path,” Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore expressed condolence at the demise of Arun Jaitley’s demise.

Aug 24, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)

Calling Arun Jaitley’s contribution to the country and cricket as priceless, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, in a tweet, said he was deeply saddened on the passing away of Jaitley.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
