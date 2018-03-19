LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's Apology Spree Continues With Kapil Sibal and Nitin Gadkari; Arun Jaitley, Sheila Dikshit are Next

Mar 19, 2018 1:23 pm (IST)

No-confidence motion has ended myth that govt is unshakable: Sena | The Telugu Desam Party's no-confidence motion has put an end to the "myth" that the BJP-led central government has an unshakable mandate for the next 25 years, the Shiv Sena said today. The Sena, however, alleged that the TDP's move was driven by its own political compulsions, and said the no-confidence motion will be futile as the NDA government enjoys a majority. There is an environment of mistrust in the country against the government and next year there will be a "blast of resentment" that is prevailing among people, it said. Ending its four-year-old alliance with the BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had on March 16 pulled out of the NDA over the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and simultaneously moved a no-trust motion in Parliament. "The TDP wants to bring in the no-confidence motion for its personal political reasons and not for any 'nationalist' reason," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had been demanding a special status for Andhra Pradesh and as his demands were not fulfilled, the YSR Congress and the TDP sought to bring in the motion, it said. "In 2019, there will be a blast of resentment that is prevailing among masses today. That time, a no-confidence motion will be passed with a complete majority," the Sena claimed.