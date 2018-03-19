LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's Apology Spree Continues With Kapil Sibal and Nitin Gadkari; Arun Jaitley, Sheila Dikshit are Next

Kejriwal's letter to Gadkari | Arvind Kejriwal writes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressing regret for unverified allegations made against him. In the letter, he wrote,"I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us & bring the court proceedings to a closure." Both Gadkari and Kejriwal have filed an application seeking to withdraw the defamation case in Patiala House Court.
Event Highlights
- Kejriwal's letter to Gadkari
- Kejriwal apologises to Gadkar, Sibal
- KCR to meet Mamata at 4pm
- Lalu's downfall in fodder scam
- Fodder Scam: Lalu Prasad convicted
- Ola, Uber strike hits Mumbai
- What drove TDP & BJP apart
- Commuters' cab preference in India
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
- TDP MP's theatrics
- Pawar on consuming tobacco
We will keep track of major news events in India and abroad through this live blog. Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you the latest updates:
Kejriwal Apologises to Gadkari, Sibal in Defamation Cases | Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal in the respective defamation cases. The apology letter for the same will be submitted to the Court. In 2014, Nitin Gadkari had dragged Arvind Kejriwal to the court after Kejriwal named Gadkari in his list of "corrupt politicians". Gadkari had then sued him for defamation. In 2013, Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal' son had filed a defamation case against the AAP leader. In his complaint, Amit Sibal has named Kejriwal, Prashant Bhushan and Shazia Ilmi alleging that Kapil Sibal had a conflict in seeking to revise a tax demand on telecom major Vodafone. This comes days after when Kejriwal issued an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia which didn't go well with AAP’s Punjab unit and led to the resignation of Bhagwant Mann as AAP's Punjab Unit chief. Kejriwal publicly apologized to Majithia and submitted a copy of the written apology to the court where the latter had filed a defamation case against him. Majithia had filed a defamation case for linking him to Punjab's drug trade without having any evidence to back up the allegations.
Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao to meet Mamata Banerjee Over Alternative Front | As part of his move to form a non-BJP and non-Congress alternative, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao arrives in Kolkata to meet his West Bengal counterpart and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Rao, president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), is accompanied by TRS Parliamentary Party leader and party's Secretary-General K Keshava Rao during his visit, party sources told PTI today. After Rao recently proposed the formation of a non-Congress and non-BJP front at the national level, ahead of the next years Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee had spoken to him over the phone, extending her support. "The discussions will focus on creating some kind of regional formation for setting up a political front with like-minded parties and for creating an agenda for the country's growth," they said.
Union Minister Offers 'Chadar' on Behalf of PM Modi at Ajmer Sharif | Peace, unity and harmony are at the core of various philosophies in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message on Monday as a 'chadar' was offered on his behalf at Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine at Ajmer Sharif. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the dargah to offer a 'chadar' on Modi's behalf. Modi conveyed his greetings to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of the 806th annual Urs in his message.
Fodder Scam: Politics behind Lalu Prasad Yadav's Conviction, says RJD | RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh sees politics behind the conviction of Lalu Prasad and acquittal of Mishra. “Ajab hai Narendra Modi aur Nitish ka mel… dubara se ho gaya Jagannath Mishra riha aur Lalu Yadav ko jail. Ek aadmi ko jail, ek aadmi ko bail, ye hai Narendra Modi ka khel,” he says.
READ | How One-Line Fax Led to Lalu Yadav's Downfall in Fodder Scam Case
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to three-and-a-half-year in jail by a Ranchi court in the fodder scam case.
Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted in Fodder Scam | The special CBI court today convicted RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in the fourth fodder scam case but acquitted another former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra. Judge Shuvapal Singh delivered the judgment relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from December 1995 to January 1996 from the Dumka treasury. The verdict, scheduled on March 15, was deferred four times. The judge delivered the verdict alphabetically but Lalu Prasad -- who was the Chief Minister when the wrongdoing took place -- reached the court after it was delivered. Earlier, a special CBI court has deferred till the judgement against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra in the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury over two decades ago, a lawyer said. Earlier, on September 30, 2013, Prasad was held guilty in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and handed down a five-year prison term. The 69-year-old RJD president had five cases against him in the Rs 900 crore fodder scam. He was on bail in the first case when he was convicted and sentenced in the second. Prasad is also an accused in two other fodder scam cases relating to alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from Dumka treasury and Rs 184 crore from Doranda treasury.
FLASH | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav pronounced guilty n in the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury over two decades ago by Ranchi Court. Earlier, a special CBI court has deferred the judgement till March 19 against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra in the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury over two decades ago, a lawyer said.
Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Confesses to Crime, Agrees to Lie Dietector Test, Claim Karnataka Police
In a major breakthrough in the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) claims that main accused K T Naveen Kumar alias “Hotte Manja” has confessed to the killing. The police memo accessed by News18 clearly states that Kumar has recorded his statement owning up to the murder. According to the confession statement, Kumar and his accomplice Praveen hatched the plot outside Adi Chanchanagiri complex at Vijayanagara in western part of Bengaluru. During the course of his interrogation, Kumar took the police to both the crime spot and the place where he allegedly plotted her murder. However, it is not a confession made by the accused before a judge under 164. It is a confession made before the investigating officer (IO). Police claim that Kumar has agreed for a lie detector test and he took them to crime spot using the same route he allegedly took on the night of murder. The police have identified Kumar as “accused number one”. Earlier in the month, opposing Kumar’s bail plea the government advocate informed a court that the police need to interrogate him further. (Read the full article here)
No-confidence motion has ended myth that govt is unshakable: Sena | The Telugu Desam Party's no-confidence motion has put an end to the "myth" that the BJP-led central government has an unshakable mandate for the next 25 years, the Shiv Sena said today. The Sena, however, alleged that the TDP's move was driven by its own political compulsions, and said the no-confidence motion will be futile as the NDA government enjoys a majority. There is an environment of mistrust in the country against the government and next year there will be a "blast of resentment" that is prevailing among people, it said. Ending its four-year-old alliance with the BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had on March 16 pulled out of the NDA over the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and simultaneously moved a no-trust motion in Parliament. "The TDP wants to bring in the no-confidence motion for its personal political reasons and not for any 'nationalist' reason," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had been demanding a special status for Andhra Pradesh and as his demands were not fulfilled, the YSR Congress and the TDP sought to bring in the motion, it said. "In 2019, there will be a blast of resentment that is prevailing among masses today. That time, a no-confidence motion will be passed with a complete majority," the Sena claimed.
SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for CBI probe into Junaid lynching case | The Supreme Court today sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Ballabhgarh mob lynching case in which 17-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a train in June last year. A bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and M M Shantanagoudar also stayed the trial in the case till further orders. Junaid's father has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's November 27 last year order, refusing a CBI probe into the matter, and sought that the accused be booked under offences of hate crimes. Junaid, who had boarded a Mathura-bound train from Delhi, was allegedly stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers and cousins, was returning home to Khandawali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi in June. His body was dumped near Asaoti village in Faridabad district.
Ola, Uber strike hits Mumbai commuters | Lakhs of Mumbai commuters were severely hit as more than 80,000 drivers of aggregator cabs like Ola and Uber went on strike today. The worst-hit were people proceeding to airport or railway stations to catch flights or long-distance trains, besides local commuters rushing for business meetings. "The strike has been launched from midnight in support of various demands of the drivers who are being meted out injustice by the companies. If the government fails to intervene, they shall go on an indefinite strike," Sanjay Naik, President of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS), told IANS. The MNVS is affiliated to Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He added that several thousands of drivers of Ola and Uber had also joined the protest in Aurangabad, Nashik, Pune and other cities in Maharashtra as part of an all-India agitation. Despite repeated attempts by IANS, spokespersons for both the companies declined to comment on the strike. (Image: Network18)
READ | Decoding the Special Status Demand That Drove TDP and BJP Apart
The National Development Council (NDC), a NITI Aayog body, grants the Special Category Status (SCS) to states that are disadvantaged as compared to the others.
Jitendra Singh on no-confidence motion| On one hand, they are saying to bring a no-confidence motion.On the other hand, they are creating uproar in Parliament so that motion is not accepted for discussion. They themselves don't know why they are bringing a no-confidence motion, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.
AIADMK won't support no-confidence motion | AIADMK has decided not to support the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress. Sources from the party said " What will we gain by going against the Centre. We are hopeful that the government will solve the Cauvery issue. The party is hopeful that the Centre will form a Cauvery Management Board
Ola, Uber strike: MNS leader breaks plying Taxi's windshield | Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgaonkar breaks the windshield of a taxi which was plying in the city. The strike called by the transport wing of the MNS in Mumbai, drivers in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and other big cities have also joined in. This is an indefinite one. The organisers say they cabs will be off the roads till their demands are met. But such strikes earlier have fizzled out after drivers kept losing daily business. Daily riders need to brace for a costly auto ride if public transport if not an option for them. Auto-rickshaw drivers, especially in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, have been known to charge double or even triple the rates when app-based taxi drivers announce strikes.
#WATCH Mumbai taxi drivers strike: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgaonkar breaks windshield of a taxi which was plying in the city pic.twitter.com/ZERyZXU68h— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Nitish Kumar's Disqualification | The Supreme Court today dismissed a PIL seeking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's disqualification as an MLC on the ground that he had allegedly suppressed the fact that a murder case was pending against him from the poll panel. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the chief minister's submission that he had disclosed the fact about the pendency of the criminal case to the Election Commission in 2012. "We do not find any merit in the petition. It is dismissed," said the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud. "Election Rules say that he (Nitish) should declare it after the trial court takes cognisance of the case," the bench said, adding that it has been done. The chief minister's counsel informed the court that the trial has been stayed by the Patna High Court. Moreover, no illegalities have been committed by the chief minister, the counsel said. The PIL, filed by advocate M L Sharma, had alleged that there was a criminal case against the JD(U) leader in which he was accused of killing a local Congress leader Sitaram Singh and injuring four others ahead of the Lok Sabha by-election from Bihar's Barh constituency in 1991.
FLASH | Days after throwing ink at Jawaharlal Nehru's statue in West Bengal's East Burdwan district. Black ink was smeared on Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's name engraved on a nameplate at Presidency University campus in Kolkata. Earlier, a bust statue of Syama Prasad was vandalised on March 7 in Kolkata by seven persons, including a woman.
READ | When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained about pillows in trains after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal talked about how under his tenure, the Railways has focused on providing people with better services and amenities.
Man Kills Mother, Walks Into Tamil Nadu Police Station with 'Severed' Head | A 30-year-old man sent the personnel of a police station in the district into a tizzy when he walked in with the "severed head" of his mother after allegedly killing her on Sunday, police said. They said Anand was having frequent quarrels with his mother Rani, a widow, over a property dispute. After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said. The slain woman was acquitted in a case relating to the murder of her husband 10 years ago, they added. The police said Anand was arrested.
FLASH | Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after minutes of convening... The Speaker Sumitra Mahajan wanted to hold a discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress. The no-confidence motion is only valid for a day. The parties need to move a motion again tomorrow to discuss the issue.
Lok Sabha resumes but ruckus continues as TDP, YSRCP and TRS MPs come into the well of the House... The opposition is not allowing Home Minister Rajnath Singh to speak. "We want a discussion on the issue of no-confidence motion and we appeal to everyone that there should be discussion," Rajnath Singh said.
TDP MP Siva Prasad Dress Like a Middle Class Woman | TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad is back in Parliament with his unique way of protest for a special package to Andhra Pradesh. He was last seen playing the flute and dressed as Krishna, to "establish a confederation between the Kauravas and Pandavas". Earlier to this, the Chittoor MP was spotted chanting mantras, dressed as a 'tantrik' equipped with a wooden pellet rattle protesting outside Parliament on the concluding day of the first half of the Budget Session. The Chittoor MP was on Monday morning wearing a saree representing a middle class woman from Andhra Pradesh. Sivaprasad says the "middle-class woman" will question Prime Minister Narendra Modi about all that his government has done against the interests of the people. (Image: Network18)
Wish Someone Warned Me Against Tobacco Usage 40 Years Ago: Sharad Pawar | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he regretted consuming tobacco and supari, adding that he wished someone had warned him to get rid of the habit 40 years ago. Pawar, a cancer survivor, was speaking here at the launch of the Indian Dental Association's (IDA) mission to eradicate oral cancer by 2022. The former Union agriculture minister said he suffered tremendously because of surgery, the removal of teeth and the resulting difficulty in opening his mouth wide, in swallowing food as well as talking. He said he was pained that lakhs of Indians continued to fall prey to the scourge and promised to raise the issue in Parliament. Pawar also pledged support to the IDA's cause of eradicating oral cancer and curbing the menace of tobacco usage. The event was held to commemorate the World Oral Health Day.
Japan PM Shinzo Abe Takes Blame for Loss of Trust Over Scandal as Polls Dive, Denies Involvement | Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his popularity plunging amid a cronyism scandal, took responsibility for a loss of trust in his government but denied he or his wife had intervened in a land sale to a school operator with ties to his wife. The finance ministry's announcement last week that documents about the discounted sale to educational body Moritomo Gakuen had been altered has sparked a political crisis for Abe, as suspicions swirl about a cover-up and opposition parties call for both the premier and Finance Minister Taro Aso to resign. Interrogated by a parliamentary panel, Abe denied directing changes to the documents, in which references to Abe, his wife and Aso were removed from the finance ministry's records of the land sale. He told the panel he had not even known of the documents' existence. "I did not direct that the documents be altered," he said.
