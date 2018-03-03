LIVE: BJP Spells Out Meghalaya Formula to Counter Congress Lead; BJP-NDPP Ahead in Nagaland

CNN-News18's Soumyadip Choudhary says, " In the five non-tribal dominated seats in Meghalaya, BJP is ahead in two Shillong seats (Pynthorumkhrah and South Shillong) and the sitting MLAs of both seats had recently moved over to the BJP. Congress is ahead in West Shillong, where Mohendro Rapsang, who belongs to a prominent business family is ahead of Paul Lyngdon of the UDP. Lyngdoh has first made his influence felt in Meghalaya politics as the President of the powerful Khasi Students Union. NPP is leading in Phulbari and Independent candidate Ashahel Shira is ahead in Rajabala (both seats are in the Garo Hills region of the state). 55 of the 60 seats in Meghalaya are reserved for Scheduled Tribes."
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- LEADING
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
News18's Soumyadip Choudhury says, "Mukul Sangma is proving himself to be a worthy successor to Congress veteran and 4-time Meghalaya chief minister DD Lapang. 83-year-old Lapang isn't contesting the 2018 elections after he handed over the CM post to Sangma, following a revolt in the Meghalaya Congress in 2010. If Congress wins Meghalaya, this will be Sangma's third stint as the state head. The Congress is performing equally well in the Garo Hills region of the state, Sangma's home constituency, as well as the Khasi and Jaintia Hill region."
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2018: Congress (INC) is leading in 26 seats, National People's Party (NPP) is ahead in 12 seats, BJP in 6 seat. Congress has been in power for over the last 10 years, BJP did not even open its account in 2013. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27.
CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh says, "Whatever be the outcome in Meghalaya the dispatch of the 3 old warlords of the congress by Rahul shows that the old guard is here to stay. His new team is bound to have the seniors with him hence on . Rahul has always been uncomfortable with ahmed patel and Kamal nath. But the Rajya sabha polls showed the mettle of ahmed for Rahul and he has realised that one needs to put up a fight."
Nagaland update: The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has jumped ahead of the NPF with 28 seats as compared to 26 for its rival. The NPF has been heading the Nagaland government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2003 but in the run-up to the current polls, the BJP jumped ship and shook hands with the NDPP. The incumbent chief minister of the state is TR Zeliang of the NPF.
Nagaland update: Bjp sources tells CNN-News18 that they are confident of forming the government. Details from rural parts still tricking in...The lastes trends coming from Nagaland shows - Naga People's Front in leading in 29 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party in 24 seats as the counting of votes for Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018 is underway...Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat
The state went to poll on February 27 and the Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018 will be announced on March 3. Of the 195 candidates vying for a seat in the 60-member Assembly this time, five are women.
We will form a government in Meghalaya. Congress President Rahul Gandhi tried to influence people to vote against us, but we’ll win, says BJP leader. Congress has been in power here for over the last 10 years, BJP did not even open its account in 2013. The The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27.
Meanwhile, in Tripura, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) has surged ahead to take a lead in 33 seats, more than the halfway mark, in Tripura. Beating expectations of a BJP win, predicted by the exit polls, the party looks set to continue to be in power. Manik Sarkar, termed India's poorest CM, would be taking over for the fifth term in the state.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2018: Congress (INC) is leading in 19 seats, National People's Party (NPP) is ahead in 9 seats, BJP in 4 seats. Congress has been in power for over the last 10 years, BJP did not even open its account in 2013. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27.
Meghalaya update: Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel leaves for Shillong as Congress has taken an unassailable lead in Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018. Congress has been in power for over the last 10 years, BJP did not even open its account in 2013. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27.
The church organisation asked believers to not surrender Christian principles and faith for the sake of money, development into the hands of those who seek to "pierce the heart of Jesus Christ."
The Naga People's Front (NPF) has taken an unassailable lead in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018. The party has been heading the Nagaland government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Nagaland since 2003. Incumbent TR Zeliang is set to continue as the chief minister of the state.
Meghalaya update: Close fight in Ampati between chief minister Mukul Sangma and BJP candidate Bakul Hajong. This is for the first time that Mukul Sangma, who is Chief Minister of Meghalaya for past 10 years, is also contesting from a second seat. BJP fielded former bureaucrat Bakul Hajong for Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results 2018. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27.
Meghalaya Village Has the Funniest Voter List, Thanks to the Love for English Names | Italy, Argentina, Sweden and Indonesia have already voted and chosen their representative to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly! It's time for the Meghalaya Assembly Results 2018 now. Well, if you wonder how these countries have voting rights in this hill state in India's North East, you are in for a surprise. Italy, Argentina, Sweden and Indonesia are the names of voters of Umniuh-Tmar Elaka village under Shella constituency in East Khasi Hills district. Congress has been in power here for over the last 10 years, BJP did not even open its account in 2013. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27. (Read full article here)
Hinting that the saffron party is set to win more seats in the northeast, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav wrote on Twitter that the results are mostly of postal ballots and EVM counting is yet to begin. Madhav had earlier said in an interview that the ‘Battle Royale’ is undoubtedly Tripura. "Here is a state which has been under Marxist party rule for 25 years now. And the Marxists have mastered the art of manipulating elections. They have got cadres right down to police stations well. They are well-versed in manipulating electoral processes. For BJP it's a challenge to take on this machinery. We are very hopeful to put an end to the seven-consecutive-term-misrule of CPI (M). This time we'll be able to form a government with help of our partner IPFT," he said.
Results being shown now are mostly from postal ballot count. EVMs are yet to be opened— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 3, 2018
Leitmotif of the State: The ethnic Naga movement began in 1918 with the formation of the Naga Club.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2018: INC candidate Jopthiaw Lyngdoh is leading from Nartiang... National People's Party's Gilbert Sten is leading from Mowkaiaw... The latest trends of the Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2018 Congress is leading in 10 seats, NPP is ahead in 3 seats, BJP in 1 seat.Congress has been in power for over the last 10 years, BJP did not even open its account in 2013. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27.
Nagaland update: In Nagaland, Naga Preople's front is leading in 23 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in 17 seats, Bharatiya Janat Party in 7 seats as the counting of votes for Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018 is underway... All the exit polls had given the regional heavyweight Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) most seats in Nagaland elections results 2018. Its Chief Ministerial candidate is Neiphiu Rio. Although Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) did not ally with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the elections, both parties have the understanding to support each other post-polls. The BJP and NDPP have stitched a pre-poll alliance with the former contesting in 20 assembly seats and the latter in 40 seats for the February 27 Nagaland assembly elections.
Was Not a Mute Spectator When Christian Minority Workers Were Terrorised in Conflict Zones: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Meghalaya | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a poll rally in Phulbari, batted for the development of Meghalaya and said the north-eastern state was not safe in the hands of the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to give the BJP a chance to "serve the state" and assured them that the party had the single agenda of development. In a bid to reach out to the majority Christian population of Meghalaya, Narendra Modi said the Centre did not remain a "silent spectator" when missionaries and workers of minority communities were terrorised in conflict zones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Shyamnagar village in Phulbari of West Garo Hills district was the first in the state by a prime minister. "For 50 years, there has been nothing. We ask you to give us five years and let us undo the damage of the last 50 years. Try us and if we fail, throw us out. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27. The Counting for Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2018 is underway... National People's Party NPP is ahead in 9 seats
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018: In Nagaland, Bharatiya Janat Party is leading in 6 seats...All the exit polls had given the regional heavyweight Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) most seats in Nagaland elections results 2018. Its Chief Ministerial candidate is Neiphiu Rio. Although Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) did not ally with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the elections, both parties have an understanding to support each other post-polls. Naga People's Front (NPF), a decade-and-a-half ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whom BJP shunned this time, has also offered to support BJP “if the latter doesn't try to impose a religion in Nagaland.” NPF’s TR Zeliang is the CM of the state. "There is no difference between BJP and NPF," Zeliang told the Indian Express, adding, "But as far as culture and religion is concerned, if they try to dominate, it is the wrong agenda and is the wrong concept...Only the concept to dominate the religion should not come in, the culture should not be disturbed."
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2018: In Meghalaya, the National People's Party NPP is ahead in 9 seats, the Congress is leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4 as counting is underway for Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2018. Congress has been in power here for over the last 10 years, BJP did not even open its account in 2013. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27.
READ | As Hindutva Wave Makes Way into Northeast, Congress Battles to Hold onto Meghalaya
Meghalaya, which can easily boast of being the country's rock capital, is all set to go to polls and the Congress will fight hard to retain this one; so much so that Rahul Gandhi is all set to start campaigning with a rock concert, but will he emerge as the real rock star in this Assembly election?
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018: All the exit polls are giving the regional heavyweight Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) most seats in Nagaland elections results 2018. Its Chief Ministerial candidate is Neiphiu Rio. Although Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) did not ally with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the elections, both parties have an understanding to support each other post-polls. Naga People's Front (NPF), a decade-and-a-half ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whom BJP shunned this time, has also offered to support BJP “if the latter doesn't try to impose a religion in Nagaland.” NPF’s TR Zeliang is the CM of the state. "There is no difference between BJP and NPF," Zeliang told the Indian Express, adding, "But as far as culture and religion is concerned, if they try to dominate, it is the wrong agenda and is the wrong concept...Only the concept to dominate the religion should not come in, the culture should not be disturbed."
