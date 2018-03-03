LIVE: BJP Spells Out Meghalaya Formula to Counter Congress Lead; BJP-NDPP Ahead in Nagaland

Mar 3, 2018 9:31 am (IST)

Was Not a Mute Spectator When Christian Minority Workers Were Terrorised in Conflict Zones: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Meghalaya | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a poll rally in Phulbari, batted for the development of Meghalaya and said the north-eastern state was not safe in the hands of the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to give the BJP a chance to "serve the state" and assured them that the party had the single agenda of development. In a bid to reach out to the majority Christian population of Meghalaya, Narendra Modi said the Centre did not remain a "silent spectator" when missionaries and workers of minority communities were terrorised in conflict zones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Shyamnagar village in Phulbari of West Garo Hills district was the first in the state by a prime minister. "For 50 years, there has been nothing. We ask you to give us five years and let us undo the damage of the last 50 years. Try us and if we fail, throw us out. The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly witnessed polling on February 27. The Counting for Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2018 is underway... National People's Party NPP is ahead in 9 seats