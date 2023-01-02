'No Detonator Found': Live Bomb Shell Found Near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s House

A live bomb shell was found on Kansal and Nayagaon road on the outskirts of Chandigarh on Monday evening, barely two km from Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s official residence. The helipad of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is also close to Mann’s house.

However, senior Punjab police officials said the residence of Punjab and Haryana CMs are away from the spot and could not have been the target if a bomb was planted. “No detonator has been found," an official said. Preliminary probe indicates it could be an artillery fire.

The police control room had received information about the bomb shell lying near the T-point on Kansal/Nayagaon road.

Police, bomb disposal squad and a team of disaster management was rushed to the spot which was immediately cordoned off.

Officials said the bomb disposal squad has secured the area. “We have requested the Army to send a team to assist us,” said the DSP.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Warring tweeted: “Live bomb near CM @BhagwantMann ‘s residence is a serious matter. Needs to be probed from all aspects and dealt with firmly. Those having audacity to keep live bomb so close to Punjab CM’s residence can resort to anything. @INCIndia always believes in Zero Tolerance to terror."

