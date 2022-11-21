CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Live Bombs Found in School Premises in West Bengal's Hooghly District
1-MIN READ

Live Bombs Found in School Premises in West Bengal's Hooghly District

PTI

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 15:23 IST

Hugli, India

None was arrested in connection with the matter, police said. (Representative Image: ANI Twitter)

Three live crude bombs were seized from the premises of a primary school in Chinsurah in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday.

Three live crude bombs were seized from the premises of a primary school in Chinsurah in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Monday.

Locals spotted the bombs in the premises of Naldanga Narayanpur Primary School before the school hours and informed the police, who seized the bombs from there, a senior police officer said.

None was arrested in connection with the matter, he said.

“We have seized the three bombs from the school premises and started an investigation on how the bombs reached the school and who are behind it. We are talking to the locals," the policeman said.

first published:November 21, 2022, 15:23 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 15:23 IST