LIVE: Cong Deletes App After BJP's Data Theft Charge; Smriti Throws 'Chhota Bheem' Jibe at Rahul

Mar 26, 2018 11:12 am (IST)

Congress Escalates Data War With Spying Charge on PM Modi, BJP Fires 'My Name is Rahul' Counter | Congress and BJP kept up attacks on each other in the ongoing data wars, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the saffron party of spying on Indians using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official app. Calling Modi a “Big Boss”, Gandhi alleged that the NaMo app “secretly records audio, video and contacts” of users’ friends and families. Gandhi’s tweet came just moments after the BJP accused the Congress of data theft through its official app. While Gandhi had accused the PM of leaking user data to American firms, BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya said the Congress was giving data to companies in Singapore. “Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore,” Malviya tweeted along the line of Gandhi’s tweet against Modi.

Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.



He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians.



Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018

Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ceCTkod17D — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018