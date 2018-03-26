LIVE: Cong Deletes App After BJP's Data Theft Charge; Smriti Throws 'Chhota Bheem' Jibe at Rahul

We will keep track of major news events across the world through this live blog.
The big news right now: The Congress has deleted its mobile app from Google Play Store after the BJP accused it of illegally sharing users’ data with firms in Singapore. Both parties have kept up attacks on each other in the ongoing data wars, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi accusing the saffron party of spying on Indians using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official app.
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you live updates:
Mar 26, 2018 1:36 pm (IST)
Modi Misusing his Position as PM: Rahul | Congress President Rahul Gandhi accuses Narendra Modi of misusing his position as Prime Minister. "Modi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by Govt. If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi," tweeted Rahul.
Modi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by Govt.
If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it.
SC seeks response of Centre on PILs against polygamy, nikah halala | The Supreme Court today agreed to examine the constitutional validity of the prevalent practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims and sought responses from the Centre and the Law Commission. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission that the previous five-judge constitution bench, in its 2017 verdict, had kept open the issue of polygamy and 'nikah halala' while quashing triple talaq. Today, the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said a fresh five-judge constitution bench would be set up to deal with the constitutionality of 'nikah halala' and polygamy. While polygamy allows a Muslim man to have four wives, 'nikah halala' deals with the process in which a Muslim woman has to marry another person and get divorced from him before being allowed to marry her divorcee husband again. By a majority of 3:2, a five-judge constitution bench had earlier held triple talaq as unconstitutional in its judgement delivered last year. The bench was hearing at least three petitions including some PILs challenging the practices on various grounds including that they violate Right to Equality and gender justice.
Mar 26, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)
Smriti Irani's Chhota Bheem Attack on Rahul Gandhi | Information & Broadcasting minister, Srmiti Irani, takes on Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing twitter war between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Rajya Sabha MP in a series of tweet attacked Rahul for his Big Boss jibe
Congress' Defence on Deleting APP | Congress's social media head Divya Spandana took to Twitter to clarify Congress's decision to delete the official mobile phone application from Google's Play Store. "The URL for membership on the INC app has been defunct for a while now. Our membership is through the INC website. How difficult is that to understand," tweets Divya.
The URL for membership on the INC app has been defunct for a while now. Our membership is through the INC website. How difficult is that to understand- https://t.co/UbS5vrTcNL
br />
Congress Deletes App from Google Play Store | The latest development in the Data War between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party is that the Congress has deleted its app from the Google Play Store. BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya tweeted that "Rahul Gandhi gave a call to #DeleteNaMoApp, but Congress deleted its own app from the app store after they were called out. what is the Congress Party hiding? Congress and BJP kept up attacks on each other in the ongoing data wars, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the saffron party of spying on Indians using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official app. Calling Modi a “Big Boss”, Gandhi alleged that the NaMo app “secretly records audio, video and contacts” of users’ friends and families.
Mar 26, 2018 11:26 am (IST)
SC agrees to DJB plea on Haryana water supply to Delhi | The Supreme Court today agreed to hear the plea of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) alleging that Haryana was supplying 120 cusec less water to Delhi out of the 450 cusecs of water it was supposed to supply. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will hear the matter on April 2. The counsel for the DJB said the Wazirabad water plant was supposed to get 450 cusesc of water daily, but nowadays it is receiving only 330 cusec per day. The Delhi High Court had recently told the Haryana government that it has to stick to its 2014 direction specifying the amount of water to be released to Delhi every day
Mar 26, 2018 11:12 am (IST)
Congress Escalates Data War With Spying Charge on PM Modi, BJP Fires 'My Name is Rahul' Counter | Congress and BJP kept up attacks on each other in the ongoing data wars, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the saffron party of spying on Indians using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official app. Calling Modi a “Big Boss”, Gandhi alleged that the NaMo app “secretly records audio, video and contacts” of users’ friends and families. Gandhi’s tweet came just moments after the BJP accused the Congress of data theft through its official app. While Gandhi had accused the PM of leaking user data to American firms, BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya said the Congress was giving data to companies in Singapore. “Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore,” Malviya tweeted along the line of Gandhi’s tweet against Modi.
Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.
He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians.
Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp
Full marks to @INCIndia for stating upfront that they'll give your data to **practically anyone** - undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even 'groups with similar causes'. In theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet! pic.twitter.com/FCSIv6nPMn
Bhima-Koregaon Violence: Mumbai Police Deny Permission for Protest March Seeking Sambhaji Bhide's Arrest | The Mumbai police have refused permission to a protest march planned by a group of activists to demand the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. Permission for the 'Elgar Morcha' was denied as it could cause inconvenience to people on a working day, and the protesters were appealed to gather directly at the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai where they can stage their agitation, police said in a release here. The activists wanted to take out the protest march from Ranubaug in Byculla, the release said. Bhide is accused of instigating the violence against Dalits during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January. He has denied the allegation. The violence that occurred near the war memorial at Bhima-Koregaon in Pune district on January 1 triggered a sharp reaction from Dalit organisations.
Mar 26, 2018 10:57 am (IST)
ALERT | Delhi Jal Board moves to the Supreme Court alleging that Haryana is supplying 120 cusec less water to Delhi. Haryana is supposed to give 450 cusecs of water. The Supreme Court agrees to hear DJB's plea on short supply of water on April 2.
While Rahul Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaking user data from his official app to American firms, BJP's social media head Amit Malviya said the Congress was giving data to companies in Singapore.
Mar 26, 2018 10:51 am (IST)
Peter Mukherjea Produced Before Court in INX Media Case | Peter Mukerjea is produced before a special CBI judge in the INX Media case. The Delhi court had issued a production warrant against Peter, and directed that he be produced before it. The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius. Meanwhile, trial of the Sheena Bora murder case continued before special judge J C Jagdale. The defence is currently cross-examining police sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who had first arrested Shyamvar Rai, an accused-turned-approver in the case, in an arms case in 2015. The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, came to light in August, 2015 after Rai spilled the beans.
Mar 26, 2018 10:35 am (IST)
Mayawati attacks Modi | Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati said in 4.5 years of governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party did only done drama, especially towards Dalits. Modi Ji spoke of BR Ambedkar in Mann Ki Baat but his mindset is the stark opposite of what Baba Saheb stood for. That is the reason BJP and RSS was kept out of power in the past decades. They chant Ambedkar's name but oppress those belonging to the category. It's evident from the fact when Bhim Rao Ambedkar (BSP) was made to lose when BJP introduced an extra seat. BSP-SP didn't come together to fulfill selfish needs but to stand against BJP's misrule
Mar 26, 2018 10:26 am (IST)
It's Foolish, Swamy on Union Minister KJ Alphons' 'Stripping Before White Man' Remark | Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy asks Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology KJ Alphons to take back his statement where he was seen comparing Aadhaar to US Visa. "Its a foolish statement. There is no point comparing India and America, going to America is your choice, the minister should take back his words," Swamy said. Defending the Aadhaar on Sunday, KJ Alphons said how the data protection champions submit before the white man, but a “massive revolution” begins when “their own government” asks for data. “I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting body naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion in privacy,” said Alphons.
Mar 26, 2018 9:40 am (IST)
Mumbai records second highest March temperature in a decade | The city recorded the second highest temperature in March in a decade yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The mercury yesterday soared to 41 degrees Celsius, IMD director Shubhangi Bhute told PTI today. This made yesterday the second hottest day in March this decade, getting within a touching distance of 41.3 degrees C recorded on March 17, 2011. The highest ever temperature recorded this month in Mumbai was on March 28, 1956 when the mercury reached 41.7 degrees C, Bhute said.
Mar 26, 2018 9:35 am (IST)
Rupee rises 10 paise against dollar in opening trade | The rupee strengthened by 10 paise to 64.91 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market today on sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid foreign capital inflows. Dealers said dollar's weakness against a basket of currencies supported the domestic unit. On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 65.01 against the US currency which suffered losses in global markets on intensifying trade war worries.
Mar 26, 2018 9:25 am (IST)
CBI to Quiz Peter Mukherjea in INX Media Case | Peter Mukerjea to be produced before a special CBI judge in the INX Media case today. The Delhi court had issued a production warrant against Peter, and directed that he be produced before it. The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius. Meanwhile, trial of the Sheena Bora murder case continued before special judge J C Jagdale. The defence is currently cross-examining police sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who had first arrested Shyamvar Rai, an accused-turned-approver in the case, in an arms case in 2015. The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, came to light in August, 2015 after Rai spilled the beans.
Mar 26, 2018 9:15 am (IST)
On the second day of his Karnataka visit, Amit Shah will go to Siddaganga mutt and seek the blessings of its seer, the statement said. He will visit Madara Chennaiah mutt, which has been traditionally associated with Dalits. He will also visit the Bekkinkal, Sirgere and Muruga mutts among others during his visit to the state's central region. The BJP is making an all-out effort to unseat the Congress from the only big state where the grand old party is in power. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also been frequenting the state and visited holy places linked to different religions and castes.
Mar 26, 2018 9:06 am (IST)
Amit Shah to Meet Key Leaders of Lingayat Mutt in Poll-Bound Karnataka | BJP president Amit Shah is touring Karnataka for a two-day visit starting from today during which he will visit mutts associated with the Lingayat and Dalit communities. Besides visiting a number of mutts associated with various communities, including Lingayats and Dalits, Shah will also address farmers' and traders' meetings, take out a road show and attend party events in the poll-bound state, a BJP statement said. Following the Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord minority religion status to Lingayats, who have mostly welcomed the move, Shah's visits to their holy places and meeting gurus is seen as part of his efforts to ensure that the community, the largest in the state, continues to back the BJP. The Congress government's decision, political observers have said, is aimed at denting the vote bank of the BJP, which has declared B S Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate.
Mar 26, 2018 8:51 am (IST)
Good Morning! This blog will a keep track of all the important global and local developments throughout the day. Stay tuned with us for news, views, and insights.