LIVE: Congress' Hand is the Only Symbol That Will Take India Forward, Says Rahul Gandhi at Plenary

Mar 17, 2018 8:59 am (IST)

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that this plenary session on Saturday and Sunday will decide on the way forward for the next five years. It will also spell out the vision and direction, the Congress party wants to take to deal with the problems facing the nation, he said. The open session today— which will be attended by all AICC and PCC delegates and workers — will start with the inaugural address of the party chief. During today's session, two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation will be adopted. The resolutions would also be deliberated upon at the session, with leaders and workers airing their views on key issues. Sources said Sonia Gandhi is also expected to speak at the session, to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.