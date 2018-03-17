LIVE: Congress' Hand is the Only Symbol That Will Take India Forward, Says Rahul Gandhi at Plenary

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he wanted to build a strong and vibrant party with the help of all delegates as he opened the two-day plenary session. This is the 84th plenary session of the Congress. Rahul said that "Congress' party symbol the hand is the symbol that holds the country together, shows us the way, and will take India forward." Senior leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad were among those present at the event.
Mar 17, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)
Have a look at the agenda for the 84th Congress Plenary happening at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi
Congress party led India to independence & helped establish democracy. It was democracy which brought PM Modi to power but, ironically, his Govt itself has now become a threat to democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge
Mar 17, 2018 11:49 am (IST)
Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress reached out to people across the country, inspired them to rise above all barriers, and mobilized them to form the world's biggest movement for independence: Mallikarjun Kharge
Mar 17, 2018 11:48 am (IST)
Congress party belongs to everyone who lives in this nation. With the visionary leadership of Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress set up large-scale industries, irrigation projects and pushed the economy forward: Mallikarjun Kharge
Mar 17, 2018 11:47 am (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he wanted to build a strong and vibrant party with the help of all delegates as he opened the two-day plenary session. This is the 84th plenary session of the grand old party that the 47-year-old Gandhi took over as chief in December 2017. "Welcome delegates and distinguished guests to the Congress Plenary. Over the next two days, I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party," Gandhi said in a tweet.
Congress will move forward with the support of party veterans and the youth. My job is to take them together: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:21 am (IST)
The symbol of the hand is the symbol of the Congress party. This is the symbol that holds the country together, shows us the way, and will take India forward: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:13 am (IST)
The tradition of the Congress party is to embrace change without forgetting our past and legacy: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:12 am (IST)
Divide, hatred & anger being spread in the country and it is our job to unite & bind India together: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:12 am (IST)
When youths look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they can't see the way forward. Congress is the only party which will take the country forward: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:06 am (IST)
The representatives of our party have fought hard to keep our ideology alive. The senior leaders of the Congress will guide the party youth and take us forward: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:05 am (IST)
The difference between our party and the incumbent ruling party is that they follow the ideology of hatred while we follow the ideology of love and fraternity: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
They (BJP) uses anger we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone & whatever Congress will do will be for the benefit for all: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:02 am (IST)
Congress party symbol is the only symbol that can unite the nation and take it forward: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:01 am (IST)
The country is tired of what is happening under the current Govt. Only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the two-day Congress Plenary meeting
Mar 17, 2018 11:00 am (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi inaugurates the two-day Congress Plenary at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium today... The meeting is being attended by the party's top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, its mandarins from across the country and workers.
Mar 17, 2018 10:46 am (IST)
Seeking to halt the BJP's juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress is set to roll out a road map for reversing its downward electoral journey and restoring its past glory ahead of the 2019 general election. The 84th plenary of the Congress, its president Rahul Gandhi's first since his elevation to the top slot, will focus on workers as part of the leader's bid to strengthen 'The Grand Old Party organisationally'. The meeting is being attended by the party's top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, its mandarins from across the country and workers.
UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi will address the plenary session at 3:30pm today. All Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states took part in today's meeting. The plenary session will decide on the way forward for the next five years.
Mar 17, 2018 10:08 am (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the two-day plenary session at 10:30 am at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. During the session today, two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation will be adopted. The resolutions would also be deliberated upon at the session, with leaders and workers airing their views on key issues.
Mar 17, 2018 9:00 am (IST)
The political resolution will also give a final shape to the party's plans of aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the BJP in the next general elections. It will also highlight how the BJP has attacked institutions and is dividing society by propagating only one ideology. The top leaders are also expected to deliberate on the current political situation and the path forward. The Congress has already stated that the plenary will focus on party workers than its leaders as it goes about strengthening the organisation ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls.
Mar 17, 2018 8:59 am (IST)
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that this plenary session on Saturday and Sunday will decide on the way forward for the next five years. It will also spell out the vision and direction, the Congress party wants to take to deal with the problems facing the nation, he said. The open session today— which will be attended by all AICC and PCC delegates and workers — will start with the inaugural address of the party chief. During today's session, two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation will be adopted. The resolutions would also be deliberated upon at the session, with leaders and workers airing their views on key issues. Sources said Sonia Gandhi is also expected to speak at the session, to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
Mar 17, 2018 8:52 am (IST)
All Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states took part in today's meeting. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and top party leaders were present at the meeting. "The Committee deliberated four resolutions which will be presented at the Congress plenary session in great detail. Various suggestions came and Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed the chairman of these committees (working on the resolutions) to incorporate these suggestions in the resolutions," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala told reporters after the meeting. "The present plenary session will be unique and new in many ways. It will be truly a workers plenary. Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants that the focus must go away from leadership to issues and ideology. The Congress President has desired that the focus should not be on individuals but on the way forward," he said.
Mar 17, 2018 8:46 am (IST)
Congress to unveil political roadmap at plenary session | The Congress's top leadership today gave a final shape to the party's political roadmap and vision for the next five years that will be unveiled at its plenary session. The party's focus at the conclave would be to highlight the failures of the Modi government and deciding on the vision and path forward for the next five years. The Congress will use the opportunity to attack the BJP and its government and motivate its workers to win public support for the 2019 general elections. The party will also focus on workers at this meet, where they will be allowed to speak about their vision for the party. Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired the meeting of the subjects committee, which included members of the steering committee that had replaced the working committee, and gave final shape to the draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave.
Mar 17, 2018 8:45 am (IST)
