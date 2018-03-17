LIVE: Congress Will Unveil Strategy for 2019 Elections at Two-day Plenary Session

Mar 17, 2018 8:46 am (IST)

Congress to unveil political roadmap at plenary session | The Congress's top leadership today gave a final shape to the party's political roadmap and vision for the next five years that will be unveiled at its plenary session. The party's focus at the conclave would be to highlight the failures of the Modi government and deciding on the vision and path forward for the next five years. The Congress will use the opportunity to attack the BJP and its government and motivate its workers to win public support for the 2019 general elections. The party will also focus on workers at this meet, where they will be allowed to speak about their vision for the party. Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired the meeting of the subjects committee, which included members of the steering committee that had replaced the working committee, and gave final shape to the draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave.