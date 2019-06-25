Barmer: Electrocution was behind 10 of the 15 deaths in the Barmer "pandal" collapse on Sunday, officials said.

Fourteen persons had died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries at a Jodhpur hospital.

The tent under which they were listening to a "Ram katha" had collapsed due to strong winds and rain on Sunday evening.

"Ten people died due to electric shock. Three died because of head injuries and one due to internal bleeding, said Dr Balram Panwar, Principal Medical Officer, Government Nahta Hospital, Balotra.

The victim admitted to the Jodhpur hospital died due to head injuries on Sunday night.

As many as 24 persons are getting treatment at the Nahta hospital.

Police said live current ran through the "pandal" and its structure when it collapsed, leading to deaths.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered against those who erected the "pandal" and made other arrangements for the event.

A local resident had given a complaint to the police after which the FIR was lodged on Monday, investigating officer Shaitan Singh of the Balotra Police Station said.​