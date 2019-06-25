Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Live Current Running Through Rajasthan Tent Killed 10 During Collapse, Doc Confirms Death Due to Electric Shock

Police said live current ran through the 'pandal' and its structure when it collapsed, leading to deaths.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Live Current Running Through Rajasthan Tent Killed 10 During Collapse, Doc Confirms Death Due to Electric Shock
A tent collapses in Rajasthan's Barmer district killing 14. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Barmer: Electrocution was behind 10 of the 15 deaths in the Barmer "pandal" collapse on Sunday, officials said.

Fourteen persons had died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries at a Jodhpur hospital.

The tent under which they were listening to a "Ram katha" had collapsed due to strong winds and rain on Sunday evening.

"Ten people died due to electric shock. Three died because of head injuries and one due to internal bleeding, said Dr Balram Panwar, Principal Medical Officer, Government Nahta Hospital, Balotra.

The victim admitted to the Jodhpur hospital died due to head injuries on Sunday night.

As many as 24 persons are getting treatment at the Nahta hospital.

Police said live current ran through the "pandal" and its structure when it collapsed, leading to deaths.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered against those who erected the "pandal" and made other arrangements for the event.

A local resident had given a complaint to the police after which the FIR was lodged on Monday, investigating officer Shaitan Singh of the Balotra Police Station said.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram