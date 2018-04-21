Cabinet Meeting LIVE: Death Penalty for Child Rapists? Team Modi to Discuss Today

Big news right now: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a Cabinet meeting a few hours from now during which an ordinance to award death penalty to those convicted of raping a child up to 12 years of age is likely to come up for discussion. Against the backdrop of outrage over the incidents of rape of minors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu’s Kathua, the government reportedly plans to bring the ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Sources added that the Union Cabinet is also likely to discuss an ordinance on preventing loan defaulters from leaving the country since the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 could not be taken up in the disruptions-hit Budget Session.
Cabinet likely to Bring Ordinance to Crack-down on Economic Fugitives | The Union Cabinet will likely to bring an ordinance to crack down on economic fugitives and attach their properties in a bid to bring them to book. The Cabinet passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in the month of March that provides for confiscating all assets of absconding fraudsters and loan defaulters to recover dues.The proposed law aims to impound and sell assets like diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, a move that will allow quicker recovery of dues through a special court from absconding corporate defaulters. It also will apply to defaulters who have an outstanding of Rs 100 crore or more and have escaped from the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kathua and Unnao Rape incident | In his first comments on the gruesome incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice. He said such incidents shake our sensibilities. I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice, he had said at an event to inaugurate the B R Ambedkar memorial here. In London, Modi had said, "We always ask our daughters about what they are doing, where they are going. We must ask our sons too." The person who is committing these crimes is also someone's son, he said, adding that rape of a daughter is a matter of shame for the country.
After the Nirbhaya case in December 2012, when the criminal laws were amended, a provision of death penalty in case the woman either dies or is left in a "vegetative state" after rape was introduced through an ordinance which later became the Criminal Law Amendment Act. The government informed the Supreme Court today that it is actively considering amending the penal law to introduce death penalty to those convicted of sexually abusing children up to 12 years of age. The assertion of the Centre assumes significance following the public outcry for award of death penalty to such sexual offenders, including the assaulters of an eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and killed at Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir recently. A similar incident has been reported in Surat. Police had found the body of a nine-year-old near a cricket field in Bhestan with over 80 injuries, including some on her private parts. The post-mortem has revealed she was raped for at least eight days before being strangled.
Cabinet likely to consider ordinance on death penalty for raping children up to 12 yrs | An ordinance to award death penalty to those convicted of raping a child up to 12 years of age is likely to come up before the Union Cabinet today. Against the backdrop of outrage over the incidents of rape of minors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the government plans to bring the ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sources aware of the development said today. According to the proposal, those convicted of committing rape on children up to 12 years can also be awarded death penalty. As the POCSO law stands today, the maximum punishment for "aggravated assault" is life in jail. The minimum sentence prescribed is seven years in jail.
Though Bharatiya Janata Party swept Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 general elections, the BJP lost both Rae Bareli and Amethi to the Congress. The party, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, has been making a determined bid to wrest Amethi from Rahul Gandhi. It pitted Union minister Smriti Irani against the Gandhi scion in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha elections. Irani, who has been regularly visiting Amethi and has taken various developmental initiatives there, is likely to be the party's candidate from the constituency in the next general elections.
Amit Shah to address a rally in Rae Bareli Today | Taking his party's fight against the Congress to the Gandhi family's home turf, BJP president Amit Shah will attend several programmes and address a rally in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli today. Though Amit Shah will be in Rae Bareli, party workers from neighbouring areas, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi, will be attending the programmes, the leader said. Shah, who is scheduled to address a big political rally, will also hold meetings with party workers to review the BJP's preparedness for the 2019 general elections, a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.
-
20 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League CSK vs RR 204/520.0 overs 140/1018.3 oversChennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 64 runs
-
19 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs SRH 193/320.0 overs 178/420.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs
-
18 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs KKR 160/820.0 overs 163/318.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
-
17 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs RCB 213/620.0 overs 167/820.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
-
16 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KKR vs DD 200/920.0 overs 129/1014.2 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs