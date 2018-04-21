Cabinet Meeting LIVE: Death Penalty for Child Rapists? Team Modi to Discuss Today

Apr 21, 2018 9:32 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kathua and Unnao Rape incident | In his first comments on the gruesome incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice. He said such incidents shake our sensibilities. I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice, he had said at an event to inaugurate the B R Ambedkar memorial here. In London, Modi had said, "We always ask our daughters about what they are doing, where they are going. We must ask our sons too." The person who is committing these crimes is also someone's son, he said, adding that rape of a daughter is a matter of shame for the country.