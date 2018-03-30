LIVE: Delhi Police Seize Over Dozen Mobile Phones to Establish WhatsApp Trail of CBSE Paper Leak

Comedian Siddharth Sagar aka 'Selfie Mausi' Missing | Comedian Siddharth Sagar, best known for his onscreen character Selfie Mausi on The Kapil Sharma Show, has been missing for four months, reports say. The news about him going missing first came into the public eye after a lady named Somi Saxena, who claims to be his close friend, shared a post on Facebook that Siddharth was last seen in November and requested people to help her find him.
Event Highlights
Big news right now: The Delhi Police have seized a dozen mobile phones to establish the WhatsApp trail of the CBSE paper leak. Around 40 people, including students and tutors, have been questioned in the case that has embarrassed the CBSE and given the opposition ammo against the BJP-led government. Sources in the Delhi Police say the investigators are mulling adding the Information Technology (IT) Act to the FIR. The CBSE is set to announce dates for the Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics re-examinations.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
RBI to Take Hawkish Stance by End of 2018 | The Reserve Bank of India will keep monetary policy steady at its April meeting but shift to a hawkish stance by the end of this year and raise interest rates early in 2019 as inflation pressures build, according to a Reuters poll of economists. All 61 economists polled between March 23 and 28 expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6 percent and the reverse repo rate at 5.75 percent at its April 4-5 policy meeting. The RBI is expected to keep rates steady for the rest of this year.
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Strike Ahead of Gaza Protest | A Palestinian farmer was killed in Gaza by an Israeli strike today, the health ministry in the enclave said, ahead of a day of major protests. A spokesman for the ministry said one farmer was killed and another injured by Israeli artillery fire near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. It comes just hours before the start of a major demonstration, which is set to kick off six weeks of protests leading up to the inauguration of the new US embassy in Jerusalem around May 14. The protests have raised concerns in Israel about potential border breaches, with the army adding hundreds of reinforcements, including more than 100 special forces snipers, along the border in recent days. Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.
ICICI Bank Chairman Reveals Chanda Kochhar Was on Panel That Cleared Videocon Loans | ICICI Chairman MK Sharma has that the bank’s Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar was part of the committee that approved loans to the Videocon group, but denied any quid pro quo on the latter’s part. Addressing a press conference on Thursday — the second one by the bank in Kochhar’s defence — Sharma denied any conflict of interest. ICICI, the country’s largest private bank, is embroiled in a controversy after a blog post highlighted a letter written by one of its shareholders to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister. The letter alleged a nexus between Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower Renewables and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot, and thereby ICICI Bank’s involvement in saving Videocon Group from debt defaults.
CLICK TO READ | Time to Introduce a New Agency to Share CBSE's Burden
The CBSE caters to 1.4 crores, it is spread across 22 countries and holds educational, professional and recruitment exams. "It is burdened but that's not an excuse for letting us off from what happened.
Congress Fires 5 Questions at Modi Govt on CBSE Paper Leak, Alleges 'Cover Up' | The Congress has alleged a “cover up” in the CBSE paper leak case and posed five questions to the Narendra Modi government, demanding the sacking of the Board chairman. Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked why the practice of drawing up three versions of the question paper done away with. He also questioned the free run to “exam mafia” and the earlier denial of a paper leak by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The party has demanded the resignations of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chief Anita Karwal over the leak of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths question papers, forcing a re-examination. Students have been also been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
The Delhi Police, which had registered two cases in connection with the leaks, started questioning the owner of a coaching centre in Rajender Nagar whose name was shared by the CBSE in its complaint and is suspected to be behind the alleged leak. The office of the CBSE had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper, the Board said in its complaint to the Delhi Police. The Board has said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an "unknown source" that a man running a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar was involved in paper leakage.
We will keep track of major news events across the world through this live blog. The big news continues to be the CBSE paper leak. The Delhi Police have seized a dozen mobile phones to establish the WhatsApp trail of the CBSE paper leak. Around 40 people, including students and tutors, have been questioned in the case that has embarrassed the CBSE and given the opposition ammo against the BJP-led government. Sources in the Delhi Police say the investigators are mulling adding the Information Technology (IT) Act to the FIR. The CBSE is set to announce dates for the Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics re-examinations.
-
25 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers WI vs AFG 204/1046.5 overs 206/340.4 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
23 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers IRE vs AFG 209/750.0 overs 213/549.1 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
-
22 - 25 Mar, 2018 | Australia in South Africa SA vs AUS 311/1097.5 overs 255/1069.5 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
-
22 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers UAE vs ZIM 235/747.5 overs 226/740.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
-
22 - 26 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 58/1020.4 overs 427/8141.0 oversNew Zealand beat England by an innings and 49 runs