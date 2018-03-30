LIVE: Delhi Police Seize Over Dozen Mobile Phones to Establish WhatsApp Trail of CBSE Paper Leak

Mar 30, 2018 10:25 am (IST)

Palestinian Killed by Israeli Strike Ahead of Gaza Protest | A Palestinian farmer was killed in Gaza by an Israeli strike today, the health ministry in the enclave said, ahead of a day of major protests. A spokesman for the ministry said one farmer was killed and another injured by Israeli artillery fire near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. It comes just hours before the start of a major demonstration, which is set to kick off six weeks of protests leading up to the inauguration of the new US embassy in Jerusalem around May 14. The protests have raised concerns in Israel about potential border breaches, with the army adding hundreds of reinforcements, including more than 100 special forces snipers, along the border in recent days. Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.