Live-in Partner Smashes Aspiring Model's Head Over Her 'Character', Dumps Body on Nagpur Highway
Police identified the victim through social media. She used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model.
Representational Image.
Nagpur: A 19-year-old aspiring model was allegedly hacked to death by her boyfriend on suspicion of her "character" in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Khushi Parihar, who used to live in Digdoh in Hingna Tehsil with her partner, 28-year-old Ashraf Sheikh. A Nagpur police officer said they received information on Saturday morning about the body of a woman with her face crushed lying along the Pandhurna-Nagpur highway.
Police identified the victim through social media, he said, adding that Parihar used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model. Sheikh was later arrested, he said.
According to the officer, Sheikh has "confessed" that he killed Parihar because he suspected her character and "closeness" with some youths.
Prima facie, Sheikh travelled with Parihar in his car on July 12 and later allegedly killed her by crushing her head at Savli Fata near Pandhurna-Nagpur highway, the official said.
A case of murder has been registered by Nagpur (Rural) police and further investigation is underway.
