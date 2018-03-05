LIVE: In Tweet, Rahul Gandhi Concedes North East Defeat; Parliament Adjourned After Ruckus Over PNB Scam

Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
As Congress leader searches for Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, the Congress President's announces his arrival with a tweet... "The Congress party respects the mandate of the people of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. We are committed to strengthening our party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people. My sincere thanks to each and every Congress worker who toiled for the party."
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated Aruna Budda Reddy, who won a bronze medal at the recently concluded World Gymnastics Tournament in Melbourne in Australia as well as Navjot Kaur for winning a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Other members of the Indian contingent who won medals at the World Wrestling Championship including Sakshi Malik and Vinesh were also congratulated. "Speciality of these tournaments is that more girls and women (athletes) have performed well," he said as members thumped desks to congratulate winners.
Karni Sena's Lokendra Singh Kalvi is seen waiting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in Parliament to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss "reservation issue." "I didn't see Padmaavat but my colleagues who did said that the concern (of Khilji-Padmini having a scene together ) were taken care of in the film," he said.
The Rajya Sabha today condoled the death of former members Narsingh Narain Pandey and Faguni Ram. When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the death of Pandey on January 8 at the age of 88 and that of Ram on February 25 at the age of 73. A social worker, Pandey represented Uttar Pradesh in the Upper House from June 1980 to April 1982. "In the passing away of Shri Narsingh Narain Pandey, the country has lost an able parliamentarian and a dedicated social worker," Naidu said in his obituary reference. Ram was a member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar for three terms - February 1985 to April 1988, April 1988 to April 1994 and April 2000 to April 2006. "In the passing away of Dr Faguni Ram, the country has lost a distinguished parliamentarian and a dedicated social worker," Naidu said. Members rose in their places and observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.
A discussion on the issue can be allowed under Rule 176. The Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha allows raising of matters of urgent public importance through a short duration discussion but without a formal motion or voting. Naidu said he will need to discuss with the government and the Leader of the House the issue of allocation of time before allowing a discussion on the issue. On the notices given by Tamil parties over the Cauvery water matter, he said he would allow the matter to be raised as a zero hour mention. To TDP and Rao, he said the issue had been discussed before and if they wanted a further discussion they could give a notice under proper rules or raise it during the debate on the Union Budget for 2018-19. Naidu also said he has received a notice under Rule 267 from Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (BJP) over alleged corruption by relatives of a former minister. "That is also important but I am not allowing it as 267. Give notice under appropriate rules," he said. But the members were not satisfied and rushed into the well.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes and then till 1400 hours when similar scenes were repeated on reassembly despite his assurance to members that discussions on issues raised by members would be allowed under appropriate rules. When the House reassembled after the first adjournment, Naidu asked members, "Are you in Parliament or somewhere else" and persuaded members to return to their seats but only for a short period. Observing that he has received notices from several members under Rule 267 requiring listed agenda to be set aside to take up discussion on the issue being raised, Naidu said the issue of fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) was very important and the House needs to discuss. "This is agitating the minds of the people," he said. He, however, said he cannot accept the notice under Rule 267 given on the issue by Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, party's deputy leader Anand Sharma, Pramod Tiwari, D Raja (CPI), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) and others.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday amid ruckus by the opposition. As soon as the House met for the day, opposition MPs advanced to the Chair's podium, shouting slogans against the government over the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs too came near the podium, displaying banners and placards demanding special central aid to Andhra Pradesh. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu first adjourned the House for 10 minutes, but as soon as it reconvened at 11.20 a.m., the scene was no different. Naidu asked the agitating members to return to their seats, saying all the matters raised by them would be discussed under appropriate rules. However, the MPs refused to relent. Naidu then adjourned the House till 2 pm.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as the opposition protests over the Punjab National Bank fraud and special status to Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after Trinamool Congress and Left party MPs started shouting slogans in protest against the alleged bank fraud amounting to over Rs 12,600 crore by jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who have fled the country. TDP MPs also protested seeking special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra issue also let to adjournment of the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday as soon as they met for the second part of the budget session of Parliament amid opposition protests over the Punjab National Bank fraud and special status to Andhra Pradesh. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after Trinamool Congress and Left party MPs started shouting slogans in protest against the alleged bank fraud amounting to over Rs 12,600 crore by jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who have fled the country. TDP MPs also protested seeking special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra issue also let to adjournment of the Rajya Sabha.
Shashi Tharoor urges the protesting students, whom I have supported all the way, to call off their agitation. It is time to acknowledge victory &move on. A large number of aspirants of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are on a week-long dharna near the Commission's office at CGO Complex, demanding CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in Combined Graduate Level test held from February 17-21.
I now urge the protesting students, whom I have supported all the way, to call off their agitation. It is time to acknowledge victory &move on. https://t.co/v9AN7rAFwS— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 5, 2018
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm after protests over Andhra Pradesh special category status,. PNB fraud and other issues.
#BREAKING -- Opposition drama in Rajya Sabha, enters well of the house carrying posters and raising slogans. Chairman of the House, @MVenkaiahNaidu adjourns the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm. #ParlBudgetSession— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 5, 2018
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/9H4y2tG9YT pic.twitter.com/MHiO3OI1L2
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in support of a CBI enquiry into the alleged SSC paper leak. Tiwari, who led a delegation of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants, urged the home minister to look into the allegations of irregularities and mass cheating in the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held in February. The home minister assured the delegation that the government would not allow any injustice and order an appropriate inquiry in the matter, said a statement issued by the Delhi BJP unit. A large number of aspirants of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are on a week-long dharna near the Commission's office at CGO Complex, demanding CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in Combined Graduate Level test held from February 17-21.
Telugu Desam Party MP DR Shiva Prasad dressed as Krishna on the commencement of the second half of the Budget Session. During the previous session of Parliament, Shiva Prasad dressed as a tantrik and armed with a wooden pellet rattle joined his party colleagues in performing a ‘puja’ outside Parliament for a special package to Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a grand welcome as he arrives in Parliament...He joins the celebration of party's emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls. The BJP, which is energised after its emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, is likely to adopt an aggressive posture in Parliament. The government and the Congress are also likely to cross swords over the arrest of Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti by the CBI in the INX Media alleged bribery case. The Congress has termed the CBI action "political vendetta".
Trinamool Congress leaders protest against Punjab National Bank fraud in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. Earlier, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said his party is for a debate and a discussion in Parliament and would evolve a joint opposition strategy soon. "We will coordinate with other opposition parties to expose this BJP government that has not delivered on their promises. I don't want to name any particular issue as there are many. We have issues for every day in Parliament," he said. O'Brien also claimed that the BJP had gone "overboard" with its victory in Tripura. "If their target is West Bengal our target is Red Fort. BJP did not win Tripura, the Left surrendered it," he said, claiming that Prime Minister Modi will not deliver his address from the Red Fort in 2019.
