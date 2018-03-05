LIVE: In Tweet, Rahul Gandhi Concedes North East Defeat; Parliament Adjourned After Ruckus Over PNB Scam

Mar 5, 2018 11:04 am (IST)

The second part of Parliament's budget session begins on a stormy note with the opposition ready to corner the government on the issue of bank frauds. As both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meet after a month-long recess, the multi-crore PNB bank fraud and other financial scams are likely to dominate the proceedings in both the Houses. The opposition and the government are likely to lock horns over the issue.

What all has happened so far:

• JP Yadav, Naresh Aggarwal & D Raja have given notice over bank scam

• INLD and Pappu Yadav have given notice over SSC exam leak

• Vinay Sahasrabuddhe given the notice to suspend the business of house and discuss Karti & P Chidambaram INX case – Marya has done his tictac

• TDP protests in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. TDP MPs give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Social Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

• TMC protest against PNB scam in front of Gandhi statue

• After Northeast sweep, Amit Shah being welcomed in Parliament

• TDP MP Dr Shiva Prasad dressed as Krishna