INX Media Case LIVE Updates| CBI, ED Teams Visit P Chidambaram's Home Hours after High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea

INX Media Case LIVE Updates: A team of six officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the house of former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court turned down his plea for an urgent hearing of his anticipatory bail petition in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scandal. The apex court's decision came hours after Chidambaram’s plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, which opened up the possibility of his arrest.The plea in Supreme Court was moved after senior advocate Kapil Sibal met Chidambaram and discussed with him the situation after the Delhi HC order. Senior advocates Salman Khurshid and Abhishek Manu Singhvi had also joined the deliberations in SC. The plea will now be taken up by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's bench on Wednesday.