INX Media Case LIVE Updates| CBI, ED Teams Visit P Chidambaram's Home Hours after High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea

Event Highlights
The plea in Supreme Court was moved after senior advocate Kapil Sibal met Chidambaram and discussed with him the situation after the Delhi HC order. Senior advocates Salman Khurshid and Abhishek Manu Singhvi had also joined the deliberations in SC. The plea will now be taken up by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's bench on Wednesday.
Classic Case of Money Laundering: Delhi HC | During the arguments in the court, both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had opposed Chidambaram's plea on the ground that his custodial interrogation was required as he was evasive during questioning. Agreeing with the agencies, the judge who is set to retire on August 23 said it was a classic case of money laundering and granting bail in such case will send the wrong message to the society.
The Delhi high court said the "magnitude and enormity" of material produced by the investigating agencies "dis-entitles him from any pre-arrest bail". "This is an economic offence and has to be dealt with iron hands. The hands of investigating agencies cannot be tied up in such a massive economic offence," the court added. The judge also said he petitioner has been "evasive in his replies and has not cooperated with the investigations".
Junior lawyers, who were with him, asked the media persons to keep away as Chidambaram eagerly awaited the arrival of senior advocate and party colleague Kapil Sibal. Later, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid (both party colleagues) and Dayan Krishnan joined Chidambaram and held hectic parleys.
Chidambaram Keeps Away from Media | Congress leader P Chidambaram maintained a stoic silence and kept himself away from the media after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court in the INX Media scam. When the news of this setback reached Chidambaram, he was in the Supreme Court along with some junior lawyers. An attempt was made to seek his reaction but he gestured that he does not want to speak on the issue.
CBI Arrives at Chidambaram's Residence | A six-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.
Delhi: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/Zjn4XDiJk7— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019
Petitioner Appears to be Kingpin of the Entire Scam: HC | The HC order said that prima facie, the “petitioner appears to be the kingpin of the entire scam” and has not cooperated with the investigation. “Magnitude and enormity of material produced dis-entitle him from any pre-arrest bail,” the HC said. The court added that economic offence has to be dealt with iron hands. “Investigating agencies' hand cannot be tied up in such a massive economic offence.”
Chidambaram faces imminent arrest as the Delhi HC also turned down his plea seeking a stay on the operation of the order for three days. Denying protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Justice Sunil Gaur said that his status as Member of Parliament and member of legal profession doesn't affect the case.
The plea in Supreme Court was moved after senior advocate Kapil Sibal met Chidambaram and discussed with him the situation after the Delhi HC order. Senior advocates Salman Khurshid and Abhishek Manu Singhvi had also joined the deliberations in SC. The plea will now be taken up by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's bench on Wednesday.
Chidambaram's Urgent Plea on Pre-Arrest Bail Turned Down by SC | Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea for an urgent hearing of his anticipatory bail petition in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scandal was turned down by the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon. This came hours after Chidambaram’s plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, opening up the possibility of his arrest.
A CBI team at P Chidambaram's house in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Twitter/ANI)
Chidambaram faces imminent arrest as the Delhi HC also turned down his plea seeking a stay on the operation of the order for three days. Denying protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Justice Sunil Gaur said that his status as Member of Parliament and member of legal profession doesn't affect the case.
Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case in which his son, Karti, has been alleged to have received kickbacks in exchange for him allowing the television company to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore in 2007.
-
14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 240/735.0 overs 256/432.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
-
14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes ENG vs AUS 258/1077.1 overs 250/1094.3 oversEngland drew with Australia
-
14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka NZ vs SL 249/1083.2 overs 267/1093.2 oversSri Lanka beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
-
11 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 279/750.0 overs 210/1042.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
-
08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 54/113.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned