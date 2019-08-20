INX Media Case LIVE Updates| CBI, ED Teams Visit P Chidambaram's Home Hours after High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea

Event Highlights
The plea in Supreme Court was moved after senior advocate Kapil Sibal met Chidambaram and discussed with him the situation after the Delhi HC order. Senior advocates Salman Khurshid and Abhishek Manu Singhvi had also joined the deliberations in SC. The plea will now be taken up by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's bench on Wednesday.
"Taking note of huge magnitude of conspiracy angle qua the petitioner, it would be pre mature to jump to a conclusion that the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would not apply to the instant case, as it cannot be said that the amount involved is below Rs 30 lakh. Rather money laundering involved in this INX Media scam is Rs 305 crore and Aircel-Maxis scandal is Rs 3,500 crore," the 24-page judgement read.
The 24-page judgement said the gravity of offence committed in this case amply justifies denial of pre arrest bail and it was of the prima facie opinion that it was not a fit case for granting the relief to him. It said: "Economic offences constitute a class apart and need to be visited with a different approach in the matters of bail.”
"It is preposterous to say that prosecution of the petitioner is baseless, politically motivated and an act of vendetta... The offenders must be exposed, no matter what their status is," Justice Gaur said. This court is of the prima facie opinion that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is required for an effective investigation, he said.
Being MP Wouldn't Justify Grant of Pre-arrest Bail: HC | The high court said: "It cannot be forgotten that the petitioner (Chidambaram) was the Finance Minister at the relevant time and he had given FDI clearances to INX Media Group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore." Justice Gaur said: "Simply because he is a Member of Parliament would not justify the grant of pre-arrest bail to him. The magnitude of the offence dissuades this court to grant bail to the petitioner.
The court, which had reserved its order on January 25 on the anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in both CBI and ED cases, also declined interim protection from arrest to him for approaching the Supreme Court in the case. The high court had on July 25, 2018 granted interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram in both the cases and it had been extended from time to time.
CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED in 2018 lodged the money laundering case in this regard.
Classic Case of Money Laundering: Delhi HC | During the arguments in the court, both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had opposed Chidambaram's plea on the ground that his custodial interrogation was required as he was evasive during questioning. Agreeing with the agencies, the judge who is set to retire on August 23 said it was a classic case of money laundering and granting bail in such case will send the wrong message to the society.
The Delhi high court said the "magnitude and enormity" of material produced by the investigating agencies "dis-entitles him from any pre-arrest bail". "This is an economic offence and has to be dealt with iron hands. The hands of investigating agencies cannot be tied up in such a massive economic offence," the court added. The judge also said he petitioner has been "evasive in his replies and has not cooperated with the investigations".
Junior lawyers, who were with him, asked the media persons to keep away as Chidambaram eagerly awaited the arrival of senior advocate and party colleague Kapil Sibal. Later, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid (both party colleagues) and Dayan Krishnan joined Chidambaram and held hectic parleys.
Chidambaram Keeps Away from Media | Congress leader P Chidambaram maintained a stoic silence and kept himself away from the media after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court in the INX Media scam. When the news of this setback reached Chidambaram, he was in the Supreme Court along with some junior lawyers. An attempt was made to seek his reaction but he gestured that he does not want to speak on the issue.
CBI Arrives at Chidambaram's Residence | A six-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.
Delhi: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.
Petitioner Appears to be Kingpin of the Entire Scam: HC | The HC order said that prima facie, the “petitioner appears to be the kingpin of the entire scam” and has not cooperated with the investigation. “Magnitude and enormity of material produced dis-entitle him from any pre-arrest bail,” the HC said. The court added that economic offence has to be dealt with iron hands. “Investigating agencies' hand cannot be tied up in such a massive economic offence.”
Chidambaram faces imminent arrest as the Delhi HC also turned down his plea seeking a stay on the operation of the order for three days. Denying protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Justice Sunil Gaur said that his status as Member of Parliament and member of legal profession doesn't affect the case.
Chidambaram's Urgent Plea on Pre-Arrest Bail Turned Down by SC | Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea for an urgent hearing of his anticipatory bail petition in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scandal was turned down by the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon. This came hours after Chidambaram’s plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, opening up the possibility of his arrest.
A CBI team at P Chidambaram's house in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Twitter/ANI)
Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case in which his son, Karti, has been alleged to have received kickbacks in exchange for him allowing the television company to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore in 2007.
