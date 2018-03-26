LIVE: It's Foolish, Swamy on Union Minister KJ Alphons' 'Stripping Before White Man' Remark

Mar 26, 2018 10:26 am (IST)

It's Foolish, Swamy on Union Minister KJ Alphons' 'Stripping Before White Man' Remark | Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy asks Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology KJ Alphons to take back his statement where he was seen comparing Aadhaar to US Visa. "Its a foolish statement. There is no point comparing India and America, going to America is your choice, the minister should take back his words," Swamy said. Defending the Aadhaar on Sunday, KJ Alphons said how the data protection champions submit before the white man, but a “massive revolution” begins when “their own government” asks for data. “I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting body naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion in privacy,” said Alphons.