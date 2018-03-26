LIVE: It's Foolish, Swamy on Union Minister KJ Alphons' 'Stripping Before White Man' Remark

Mayawati attacks Modi | Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati said in 4.5 years of governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party did only done drama, especially towards Dalits. Modi Ji spoke of BR Ambedkar in Mann Ki Baat but his mindset is the stark opposite of what Baba Saheb stood for. That is the reason BJP and RSS was kept out of power in the past decades. They chant Ambedkar's name but oppress those belonging to the category. It's evident from the fact when Bhim Rao Ambedkar (BSP) was made to lose when BJP introduced an extra seat. BSP-SP didn't come together to fulfill selfish needs but to stand against BJP's misrule
News at the moment: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Union Minister KJ Alphons take his back his statement that Indians don’t have a problem “stripping before a white man”, but object to submitting details for Aadhaar. The minister had made the remark on Sunday while denying lead of data from Aadhaar and the Narendra Modi app.
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you live updates:
It's Foolish, Swamy on Union Minister KJ Alphons' 'Stripping Before White Man' Remark | Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy asks Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology KJ Alphons to take back his statement where he was seen comparing Aadhaar to US Visa. "Its a foolish statement. There is no point comparing India and America, going to America is your choice, the minister should take back his words," Swamy said. Defending the Aadhaar on Sunday, KJ Alphons said how the data protection champions submit before the white man, but a “massive revolution” begins when “their own government” asks for data. “I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting body naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion in privacy,” said Alphons.
Mumbai records second highest March temperature in a decade | The city recorded the second highest temperature in March in a decade yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The mercury yesterday soared to 41 degrees Celsius, IMD director Shubhangi Bhute told PTI today. This made yesterday the second hottest day in March this decade, getting within a touching distance of 41.3 degrees C recorded on March 17, 2011. The highest ever temperature recorded this month in Mumbai was on March 28, 1956 when the mercury reached 41.7 degrees C, Bhute said.
Rupee rises 10 paise against dollar in opening trade | The rupee strengthened by 10 paise to 64.91 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market today on sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid foreign capital inflows. Dealers said dollar's weakness against a basket of currencies supported the domestic unit. On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 65.01 against the US currency which suffered losses in global markets on intensifying trade war worries.
CBI to Quiz Peter Mukherjea in INX Media Case | Peter Mukerjea to be produced before a special CBI judge in the INX Media case today. The Delhi court had issued a production warrant against Peter, and directed that he be produced before it. The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius. Meanwhile, trial of the Sheena Bora murder case continued before special judge J C Jagdale. The defence is currently cross-examining police sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who had first arrested Shyamvar Rai, an accused-turned-approver in the case, in an arms case in 2015. The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, came to light in August, 2015 after Rai spilled the beans.
On the second day of his Karnataka visit, Amit Shah will go to Siddaganga mutt and seek the blessings of its seer, the statement said. He will visit Madara Chennaiah mutt, which has been traditionally associated with Dalits. He will also visit the Bekkinkal, Sirgere and Muruga mutts among others during his visit to the state's central region. The BJP is making an all-out effort to unseat the Congress from the only big state where the grand old party is in power. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also been frequenting the state and visited holy places linked to different religions and castes.
Amit Shah to Meet Key Leaders of Lingayat Mutt in Poll-Bound Karnataka | BJP president Amit Shah is touring Karnataka for a two-day visit starting from today during which he will visit mutts associated with the Lingayat and Dalit communities. Besides visiting a number of mutts associated with various communities, including Lingayats and Dalits, Shah will also address farmers' and traders' meetings, take out a road show and attend party events in the poll-bound state, a BJP statement said. Following the Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord minority religion status to Lingayats, who have mostly welcomed the move, Shah's visits to their holy places and meeting gurus is seen as part of his efforts to ensure that the community, the largest in the state, continues to back the BJP. The Congress government's decision, political observers have said, is aimed at denting the vote bank of the BJP, which has declared B S Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate.
-
25 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers WI vs AFG 204/1046.5 overs 206/340.4 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
23 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers IRE vs AFG 209/750.0 overs 213/549.1 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
-
22 - 25 Mar, 2018 | Australia in South Africa SA vs AUS 311/1097.5 overs 255/1069.5 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
-
22 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers UAE vs ZIM 235/747.5 overs 226/740.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
-
21 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers WI vs SCO 198/1048.4 overs 125/535.2 oversWest Indies beat Scotland by 5 runs (D/L method)