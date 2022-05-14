LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-549 Winning Numbers for May 14; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

The Kerala state lottery department will release the ‘Karunya KR-549’ results today, May 14 at 4pm. The lucky draw for this Saturday’s lottery will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Participants in the Karunya KR-549 lucky draw can view the results at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.
KERALA KARUNYA KR-549 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY
First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-549 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-549 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-549 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Karunya KR-549 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Monsoon Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON MAY 22
Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Ticket prize: Rs 250
1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
6th Prize: Rs 2,000
7th Prize: Rs 1,000
8th Prize: Rs 500
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.