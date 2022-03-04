LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR 266 Winning Numbers for March 4; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

The much-anticipated lucky draw for Nirmal NR 266 lottery tickets will be conducted by the Kerala state lottery department on March 4. Nirmal NR 266 lucky draw winners will be announced on Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Kerala state government conducts and organises the weekly and bumper lucky draws at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram every afternoon.

Lottery ticket winning the top prize for Friday’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner of Nirmal NR 266 lucky draw will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of Nirmal NR 266 will receive Rs1 lakh from the Kerala State Lottery Department. Nirmal NR 266 consolation prize winner will receive Rs 8,000.

Participants of Friday’s lucky draw can also visit the official website if they wish to watch the lucky draw as it happens in real-time. Nirmal NR 266 lucky draw live stream will start at 3 PM on Friday, an hour before the complete list of lottery winners is announced on the website.

Participants who find their ticket numbers in the winning list of Nirmal NR 266 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After receiving the confirmation of lottery ticket numbers in the Gazette, ticket-holders should note that they will have to submit their winning tickets within 30 days from the day of the result announcement. Winners should also be mindful that the prize money will be credited after compulsory tax deductions.

Winners of the Nirmal NR 266 lucky draw who have won prize money of up to Rs 1 Lakh will have to deposit their winning tickets at district lottery offices. Participants who have won prize money of Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 20 lakh will have to submit the winning lottery tickets to the deputy director. Participants who have won lottery prize money above Rs 20 lakh are required to deposit your winning lottery ticket at Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

