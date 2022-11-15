CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MaheshBabu#Movies#IPL#G20Summit#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss16
Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Winning Numbers for November 15; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Winning Numbers for November 15; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 10:43 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 will get Rs 75 Lakh. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 will get Rs 75 Lakh. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Lottery Result for Tuesday, November 15. Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 today on Tuesday, November 15 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-339 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-339 GUESSING NUMBERS

RELATED NEWS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 15.11.2022 Lottery is ending with

2934          2943         2394          2349

2493          2439         9234          9243

9324          9342         9423          9432

3294          3249         3924         3942

3429          3492         4293         4239

4923          4932         4329         4392

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-339 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 15, 2022, 10:37 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 10:43 IST